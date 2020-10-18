Central Stags, CD A teams named for first fixtures

|
[ login or create an account ]
CDCA has named a strong Central Stags line-up to play Northern Districts in the much anticipated opening round of the 2020/21 Plunket Shield which begins at 10.30am tomorrow at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
A calf niggle has sidelined BLACKCAPS Test spinner Ajaz Patel from the opening first-class four-dayer, but the Stags team includes seven players who have represented the BLACKCAPS, including NZC-contracted batsmen Ross Taylor and Will Young; as well as uncapped NZ Under 19 allrounder Joey Field.
Central Districts Cricket has also today named a strong CD A side to play a three-day match against Wellington A at Napier’s Nelson Park from 10am tomorrow, to be captained by Central Stags batsman Ben Smith.
Besides Smith, the CD A line-up features a further seven players to have represented the Stags, and one player from the 13 in Hamilton is likely to be released to play in the CD A fixture.
Hawke’s Bay pace bowler Liam Dudding makes his return to a Central Districts side for the first time since 2018/19 following a year in Australia with Wairarapa’s Neil Perry to again coach the A side.
Tomorrow’s twin fixtures represent CDCA’s first day of representative cricket in seven months, since the arrival of COVID-19 in New Zealand forced the cancellation of the last two rounds of the eight-round 2019/20 Plunket Shield championship, in which defending champions the Stags were declared runners-up.
Pace duo Adam Milne (hamstring) and Ben Wheeler (knee) join Patel on the sidelines for the opening round this summer, all three with minor preseason niggles.
"After seven months it’s a disappointing way for me to start the season of course, but I’m looking forward to being back out there soon," said Patel who became a contracted BLACKCAP for the first time this year.
Both the CD A and Plunket Shield fixtures are free admission and will be live-scored at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND ONE
CENTRAL STAGS v NORTHERN DISTRICTS
Seddon Park, Hamilton
10.30am, 19-22 October 2020
Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Tom Bruce - Taranaki
Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ
Joey Field (uncapped) - Hawke’s Bay
Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ
George Worker - ManawatuÌ
Will Young - BLACKCAPS
Coach: Aldin Smith
CENTRAL DISTRICTS A v WELLINGTON A
Nelson Park, Napier
10am, 19-21 October 2020
Ben Smith (captain) - Whanganui
Ma’ara Ave (w) - Marlborough
Will Clark - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Liam Dudding - Hawke’s Bay
Stefan Hook - Wairarapa
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Arana Noema Barnett - ManawatuÌ
Ben Stoyanoff - Hawke’s Bay
Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay
Thomas Zohrab - Nelson
(One to be added)
Coach: Neil Perry
Live match centre: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
Hashtags: #PlunketShield #CDTogether #LoveTheStags
Download season schedules: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice