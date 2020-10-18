Central Stags, CD A teams named for first fixtures

Sunday, 18 October, 2020 - 12:13

CDCA has named a strong Central Stags line-up to play Northern Districts in the much anticipated opening round of the 2020/21 Plunket Shield which begins at 10.30am tomorrow at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

A calf niggle has sidelined BLACKCAPS Test spinner Ajaz Patel from the opening first-class four-dayer, but the Stags team includes seven players who have represented the BLACKCAPS, including NZC-contracted batsmen Ross Taylor and Will Young; as well as uncapped NZ Under 19 allrounder Joey Field.

Central Districts Cricket has also today named a strong CD A side to play a three-day match against Wellington A at Napier’s Nelson Park from 10am tomorrow, to be captained by Central Stags batsman Ben Smith.

Besides Smith, the CD A line-up features a further seven players to have represented the Stags, and one player from the 13 in Hamilton is likely to be released to play in the CD A fixture.

Hawke’s Bay pace bowler Liam Dudding makes his return to a Central Districts side for the first time since 2018/19 following a year in Australia with Wairarapa’s Neil Perry to again coach the A side.

Tomorrow’s twin fixtures represent CDCA’s first day of representative cricket in seven months, since the arrival of COVID-19 in New Zealand forced the cancellation of the last two rounds of the eight-round 2019/20 Plunket Shield championship, in which defending champions the Stags were declared runners-up.

Pace duo Adam Milne (hamstring) and Ben Wheeler (knee) join Patel on the sidelines for the opening round this summer, all three with minor preseason niggles.

"After seven months it’s a disappointing way for me to start the season of course, but I’m looking forward to being back out there soon," said Patel who became a contracted BLACKCAP for the first time this year.

Both the CD A and Plunket Shield fixtures are free admission and will be live-scored at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND ONE

CENTRAL STAGS v NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Seddon Park, Hamilton

10.30am, 19-22 October 2020

Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ

Joey Field (uncapped) - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ

George Worker - ManawatuÌ

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Coach: Aldin Smith

CENTRAL DISTRICTS A v WELLINGTON A

Nelson Park, Napier

10am, 19-21 October 2020

Ben Smith (captain) - Whanganui

Ma’ara Ave (w) - Marlborough

Will Clark - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Liam Dudding - Hawke’s Bay

Stefan Hook - Wairarapa

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Arana Noema Barnett - ManawatuÌ

Ben Stoyanoff - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Thomas Zohrab - Nelson

(One to be added)

Coach: Neil Perry

Live match centre: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

