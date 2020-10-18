Ross Taylor looks forward to Plunket Shield

|
[ login or create an account ]
Please find attached MEDIA AUDIO with BLACKCAPS batsman Ross Taylor who will play the first four rounds of the Plunket Shield for his Domestic team the Central Stags, starting at Seddon Park tomorrow morning against a strong Northern Districts squad that includes Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Scott Kuggeleijn.
PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND ONE
CENTRAL STAGS v NORTHERN DISTRICTS
Seddon Park, Hamilton
10.30am, 19-22 October 2020
Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Tom Bruce - Taranaki
Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ
Joey Field (uncapped) - Hawke’s Bay
Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ
George Worker - ManawatuÌ
Will Young - BLACKCAPS
Coach: Aldin Smith
Live match centre: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
Hashtags: #PlunketShield #CDTogether #LoveTheStags
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice