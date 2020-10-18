Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Ross Taylor looks forward to Plunket Shield

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Sunday, 18 October, 2020 - 15:34

Please find attached MEDIA AUDIO with BLACKCAPS batsman Ross Taylor who will play the first four rounds of the Plunket Shield for his Domestic team the Central Stags, starting at Seddon Park tomorrow morning against a strong Northern Districts squad that includes Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Scott Kuggeleijn.

PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND ONE

CENTRAL STAGS v NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Seddon Park, Hamilton

10.30am, 19-22 October 2020

Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ

Joey Field (uncapped) - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ

George Worker - ManawatuÌ

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Coach: Aldin Smith

Live match centre: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

Hashtags: #PlunketShield #CDTogether #LoveTheStags

