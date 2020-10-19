Secondary schools players recognised in rep team naming

|
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today announced the 2020 New Zealand Secondary Schools and New Zealand Barbarians Schools teams.
The teams will not play in 2020 but selectors have named the sides to recognise the efforts of the secondary school players this season.
NZR High Performance Talent Identification Manager PJ Williams said selections were made from players performances across the 1st XV season and the Barbarians Under 18 Development Camps last month.
"This is fantastic recognition for a group of players that have had a disrupted 1st XV season. I am sure they will be disappointed that they cannot pull on the black jersey this year, but being named in these teams is a great achievement, nonetheless.
"After the Barbarians Camp earlier this month, all players were given individual performance plans and we look forward to seeing what they achieve in coming years," said Williams.
The 2020 New Zealand Secondary Schools' team is;
Ajay Faleafaga St Peter's College
Allan Craig St Kentigern College
Blake Makiri St Peter's School Cambridge
Che Clarke Kings College
Fabian Holland Christchurch Boys' High School
Fehi Fineanganofo Auckland Grammar School
Fletcher Anderson Christ's College
George Methven St Bede's College
Hanz Leota Scots College
Harry Godfrey Whanganui Collegiate
Havila Molia St Paul's Collegiate
Isi Saumaki St Andrew's College
James Mullan Rangiora High School
Jamie Hannah Christchurch Boys' High School
Joel Parry St Andrew's College
Luron Iosefa King's College
Mason Tupaea Hamilton Boys' High School
Monu Moli Marlborough Boys' High School
Noah Hotham Hamilton Boys' High School
Oliver Foote Hamilton Boys' High School
Riley Higgins St Patrick's College Silverstream
Rohan Wingham King's High School
Siale Lauaki St Patrick's College Town
Caleb Tangitau Westlake Boys' High School
Torian Barnes St Andrew's College
Will BasonSt Kentigern College
The 2020 New Zealand Barbarian Schools's team is;
Adam Lennox Whanganui Collegiate
Bradley Crichton St Patkrick's College Town
Chicago Doyle King's College
Christian Stenhouse St Patkrick's College Town
Dayton Iobu King's College
Dominic Ropeti Scots College
Elyjah Crosswell Palmerston North Boys' High School
Fiti Sa Christ's College
Harris McRobbie Rangiora High School
Jadin Kingi Sacred Heart College
Jayden Stok Napier Boys' High School
Jeremiah Asi St Peter's College
Jone Rova New Plymouth Boys' High School
Lucas Payne Dargaville College
Mini Toga St Andrews College
Ollie Curtis Christchurch Boys High School
Ollie Haig Otago Boys' High School
Owen Wright Aotea College
Quinlan Tupou St Peter's Cambridge
Steve Salelea King's High School
Taha Kemara Hamilton Boy's High School
Te Rama Reuben St Kentigern College
Tony Tafa Kelston Boy's High School
Wallace Sititi De La Salle College
