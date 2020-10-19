Secondary schools players recognised in rep team naming

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 12:01

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today announced the 2020 New Zealand Secondary Schools and New Zealand Barbarians Schools teams.

The teams will not play in 2020 but selectors have named the sides to recognise the efforts of the secondary school players this season.

NZR High Performance Talent Identification Manager PJ Williams said selections were made from players performances across the 1st XV season and the Barbarians Under 18 Development Camps last month.

"This is fantastic recognition for a group of players that have had a disrupted 1st XV season. I am sure they will be disappointed that they cannot pull on the black jersey this year, but being named in these teams is a great achievement, nonetheless.

"After the Barbarians Camp earlier this month, all players were given individual performance plans and we look forward to seeing what they achieve in coming years," said Williams.

The 2020 New Zealand Secondary Schools' team is;

Ajay Faleafaga St Peter's College

Allan Craig St Kentigern College

Blake Makiri St Peter's School Cambridge

Che Clarke Kings College

Fabian Holland Christchurch Boys' High School

Fehi Fineanganofo Auckland Grammar School

Fletcher Anderson Christ's College

George Methven St Bede's College

Hanz Leota Scots College

Harry Godfrey Whanganui Collegiate

Havila Molia St Paul's Collegiate

Isi Saumaki St Andrew's College

James Mullan Rangiora High School

Jamie Hannah Christchurch Boys' High School

Joel Parry St Andrew's College

Luron Iosefa King's College

Mason Tupaea Hamilton Boys' High School

Monu Moli Marlborough Boys' High School

Noah Hotham Hamilton Boys' High School

Oliver Foote Hamilton Boys' High School

Riley Higgins St Patrick's College Silverstream

Rohan Wingham King's High School

Siale Lauaki St Patrick's College Town

Caleb Tangitau Westlake Boys' High School

Torian Barnes St Andrew's College

Will BasonSt Kentigern College

The 2020 New Zealand Barbarian Schools's team is;

Adam Lennox Whanganui Collegiate

Bradley Crichton St Patkrick's College Town

Chicago Doyle King's College

Christian Stenhouse St Patkrick's College Town

Dayton Iobu King's College

Dominic Ropeti Scots College

Elyjah Crosswell Palmerston North Boys' High School

Fiti Sa Christ's College

Harris McRobbie Rangiora High School

Jadin Kingi Sacred Heart College

Jayden Stok Napier Boys' High School

Jeremiah Asi St Peter's College

Jone Rova New Plymouth Boys' High School

Lucas Payne Dargaville College

Mini Toga St Andrews College

Ollie Curtis Christchurch Boys High School

Ollie Haig Otago Boys' High School

Owen Wright Aotea College

Quinlan Tupou St Peter's Cambridge

Steve Salelea King's High School

Taha Kemara Hamilton Boy's High School

Te Rama Reuben St Kentigern College

Tony Tafa Kelston Boy's High School

Wallace Sititi De La Salle College