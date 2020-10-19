'Holden wins emotional Bathurst 1000'

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 14:22

Holden paid tribute this morning to the stunning victory yesterday at Mount Panorama by Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander.

Holden first claimed victory at Bathurst over 50 years ago, and the win on Sunday by the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, was an emotionally charged moment for all Holden supporters.

Kristian Aquilina, Interim Chairman and Managing Director

"What a wonderful result for the Holden fans. Congratulations to Shane, Garth, Roland Dane and the dedicated team at Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Holden first claimed victory as a Factory team at Bathurst over 50 years ago. This one is extra special, as it represents the final appearance of a Holden Factory sponsored team.

On Sunday, I know that many of our wonderful supporters, past drivers, team members, dealers and staff would have been watching with great pride when Shane crossed that finish line.

Commodores will still race on in 2021, and we’re thrilled to continue our involvement in Supercars beyond next year, with the announcement that the Chevrolet Camaro will join the competition from 2022."