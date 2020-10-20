Bash Brothers to re-unite in 2020-21

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 08:19

The Bash Brothers will reunite at the Auckland Tuatara with slugger Josh Morgan agreeing to return to the club this summer.

Texas Rangers prospect Morgan and Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jared Walker formed arguably the most potent one-two punch in the Australian Baseball League, hitting in the middle of the Auckland Tuatara order last season.

Now the two good friends have committed to re-joining the franchise no matter what happens this season.

Having won the Northeast Division last season, the Tuatara were primed to make a run at the Claxton Shield in 2020-21 and were set to host a rejigged International Conference in Auckland but the implications of COVID-19 have muddied the waters.

The league is currently assessing various options to make a season work with border restrictions and travel complications making life difficult.

The Tuatara are facing the prospect of playing significant portion or even the entire season in Australia depending on what happens over the next couple of weeks.

It means the players that have signed are no longer guaranteed to be on the Tuatara roster but both Morgan and Walker have confirmed they will do whatever the franchise ends up doing.

"We are thrilled that both Josh and Jared are so keen to join up with us again," Auckland Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said. "They really fitted in perfectly last season and helped create the amazing atmosphere we had within our group.

"They feel like family and it is amazing that they feel the same way and were prepared to commit without knowing where we might be playing this season.

"Josh wanted to return this season but needed to work with the Rangers to get approval and with his family to make it work. He was thrilled when he got the green light to come back.

"We had announced Jared’s signing when it looked like we would spend the whole season in Auckland. That is not looking likely now but Jared was only too keen to do whatever it took to link up with the franchise again.

"We look forward to seeing the boys again shortly."

The Auckland Tuatara continue to work feverishly behind the scenes with the ABL, the other ABL franchises and the New Zealand government to work out what the season will look like.

We hope that picture will become clearer in the next couple of weeks.