Nominations open for 2021 outdoor access champions

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 10:28

The Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa is seeking nominations of people and groups who champion public access to the outdoors. Nominations are open until 31 January 2021.

The Outdoor Access Champion Awards have been running since 2013. They recognise individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to public access to the outdoors. This might include building new tracks and trails, securing new legal access, or championing public rights of access.

"These awards thank some of the local people in New Zealand who care for and share our land," said Ric Cullinane, chief executive | tumuaki of the Walking Access Commission.

"They recognise people who love the outdoors and want to share it with their community."

Cullinane is urging people to nominate the locals who have enhanced access to the outdoors in their community. Anyone can make a nomination by completing the nomination form available on our website.

walkingaccess.govt.nz/outdoor-access-champion-awards

The 2020 award recipients are:

- Shaun Norman for his decades of work building and promoting a network of trails around Twizel and the Aoraki/Mt Cook region.

- Dr Gordon Hosking for his work leading the environmental and track building work of the Mangawhai Tracks Charitable Trust.