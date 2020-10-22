Moore and Fraser sign on with Swifts - Suncorp Super Netball 2021

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 10:59

Young guns Moore and Fraser sign on with Swifts for 2021

The Swifts’ have added up-and-coming NSW stars Lauren Moore and Tayla Fraser to the club’s roster for Suncorp Super Netball 2021.

Despite their young age, the Netball NSW pathway players have been key members of the Swifts’ squad for the past number of seasons, both playing roles in the 2019 Premiership campaign.

Moore, 22, made her debut for the Swifts in 2016 under the guidance of netball legend Sharni Layton, and has been in the club environment for five years both as a rostered player and training partner.

The Central Coast junior missed the second half of last year’s Premiership win due to injury but bounced back in 2020, producing an MVP performance in the Round 1 NSW Derby victory over Giants Netball.

Fellow NSW junior Fraser, who originally hails from Baulkham Hills, made her Swifts debut in Perth last year against the West Coast Fever and went on to play in the Grand Final victory over Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The 21-year-old was named as a training partner for 2020 but was eventually elevated into an extended Swifts squad for the Super Netball hub in Queensland, impressing when being called on by head coach Briony Akle.

"Both Lauren and Tayla had fine campaigns for us in Queensland and are very exciting players not just for the Swifts, but for Australian netball," Akle said.

"Lauren has been knocking on the door for a few years now but injury has gotten in the way, however this season she a had a proper run and showed what she is capable of.

"I feel like 2020 was the year in which Lauren Moore really arrived on the elite netball scene and now she should be pushing for even bigger honours.

"Tayla has done fantastic job when called on and I think the stage is now set for her to really make a statement.

"She has really bought into the ethic of what it means to play for the Swifts and done the hard yard to get to where she’s at now.

"Now I want her to challenge the Diamonds and other international squad members in our team, and I know she can rise to that."

The NSW Swifts are now awaiting confirmation from Super Netball on squad sizes for the 2021 season before making any further announcements.

Due to the current Super Netball Collective Bargaining Agreement coming to an end in 2021 competition clubs are not permitted to sign players beyond next season.

NSW Swifts 2021 Roster

Maddy Proud, Paige Hadley, Maddy Turner, Sarah Klau, Lauren Moore, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Tayla Fraser, Helen Housby, Sam Wallace, Sophie Garbin.