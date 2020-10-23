Ben Townley re-imagines motorsport with SX4

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 12:00

"I want fans to love our sport, I want our industry to grow, but most importantly I want our sport to be mainstream. SX4 will give us the platform to achieve this!"

That is the callout from motocross superstar Ben Townley as he launches SX4, the newest innovation in motorsport.

Inspired by Ben’s innovative knowledge of the sport, SX4 will dramatically change the world of motocross. SX4 combines 4 riders, 4 laps, 4 corners and 4 obstacles into 2 minutes of action-packed racing. The best of the best will compete under immense pressure and fans will witness more crashes and more high-octane action than in the traditional formats familiar to motocross fans.

‘I am super stoked with how things are starting to come together for our first ever SX4 event. The industry have been super supportive of my ideas and I’m looking forward to seeing spectators share the love as we build towards 9 January’ said Ben Townley as he prepares the track for this weekend’s demonstration event.

Over the last few years a site at the Taupo Motorcycle Club has been a labour of love for Townley who has played an integral part in the development. The new track will be tested at a demonstration event this coming Labour Weekend as part of MXFest. The first standalone SX4 event is set to be staged at Digger McEwan Motocross Park, Taupo on 9 January 2021.

Nick Rowland, SX4’s Fan Engagement Director has enjoyed jumping into a sport that is followed with such passion; ‘putting fans first is our goal as we create a thrilling new spectacle’. Whether it be at the event, through the innovative broadcast elements or the sheer intensity of the racing, SX4 is set to change the game globally for motorsport for years to come.’

The inaugural event will see 12 of NZ’s top riders compete of 15 races in a two-hour window on 9 January 2021 at Digger McEwan Motorsport Park, Taupo. Individuals will compete for prize money.

A Manufacturers Championship is also in development and will be another NZ first in the sport of motocross.

For more information and to buy tickets head to www.sx4.co.nz.