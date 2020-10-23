Kiwi Ferns wider squad announced

|
New Zealand Rugby League wishes to congratulate those selected for the Kiwi Ferns wider squad ahead of their Test against FetÅ« Samoa Invitational on Saturday November 7th at 4pm.
In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Kiwi Ferns, the Clash of the Pacific Women’s Double Header is the ONLY New Zealand International Rugby League Test for 2020.
Tonga will face Niue women at 2pm and the World Nines Champion Kiwi Ferns will take on Pacific rivals FetÅ« Samoa Invitational at 4pm.
The Kiwi Ferns last faced FetÅ« Samoa in June 2019 where they came away with a convincing 34 -14 victory. The Ferns will be looking to assert further dominance heading towards the 2021 World Cup while the fiery FetÅ« Samoa will be hungry for redemption.
The wider squad includes returning NRLW Warriors players Crystal Tamarua, Madison Bartlett, Hilda Peters and Kanyon Paul, seasoned Kiwi Fern veterans Honey Hireme-Smiler and Krystal Rota as well some fresh development prospects as a result of the inaugural Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership.
The squad will be narrowed to 19 following the Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership final between the Akarana Falcons and Counties Manukau Stingrays at 2:05pm on October 31st at Trusts Stadium.
PLAYER NAMETEAM
Aieshaleigh Smalley
Counties Manukau
Amber Kani
Counties Manukau
Annessa Biddle
Counties Manukau
Apii Nicholls
Akarana
Autumn Stephens
Upper Central
Charlette Butler
Counties Manukau
Charlotte Scanlan
Akarana
Christyl Stowers
Counties Manukau
Corrineke Windle
Mid Central
Crystal Tamarua
Warriors
Hilda Peters
Warriors
Honey Hireme-Smiler
Upper Central
Jonsal Tautari
Counties Manukau
Juliana Newman
Akarana
Kanyon Paul
Warriors
Kararaina Wira-Kohu
Counties Manukau
Karli Hansen
Akarana
Katelyn Vaha’akolo
Akarana
Krystal Rota
Counties Manukau
Lavinia Tauhalaliku
Auckland Vulcans
Madison Bartlett
Warriors
Maitua Feterika
Counties Manukau
Mya Terehia Hill-moana
Upper Central
Rawinia Everitt
Northern Swords
Roelien Du Plessis
Upper Central
Shannon Muru
Auckland Vulcans
Sharliz White
Akarana
Tawny Burgess
Wellington
