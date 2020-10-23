Kiwi Ferns wider squad announced

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 14:09

New Zealand Rugby League wishes to congratulate those selected for the Kiwi Ferns wider squad ahead of their Test against FetÅ« Samoa Invitational on Saturday November 7th at 4pm.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Kiwi Ferns, the Clash of the Pacific Women’s Double Header is the ONLY New Zealand International Rugby League Test for 2020.

Tonga will face Niue women at 2pm and the World Nines Champion Kiwi Ferns will take on Pacific rivals FetÅ« Samoa Invitational at 4pm.

The Kiwi Ferns last faced FetÅ« Samoa in June 2019 where they came away with a convincing 34 -14 victory. The Ferns will be looking to assert further dominance heading towards the 2021 World Cup while the fiery FetÅ« Samoa will be hungry for redemption.

The wider squad includes returning NRLW Warriors players Crystal Tamarua, Madison Bartlett, Hilda Peters and Kanyon Paul, seasoned Kiwi Fern veterans Honey Hireme-Smiler and Krystal Rota as well some fresh development prospects as a result of the inaugural Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership.

The squad will be narrowed to 19 following the Sky Sport NZRL Women’s Premiership final between the Akarana Falcons and Counties Manukau Stingrays at 2:05pm on October 31st at Trusts Stadium.

PLAYER NAMETEAM

Aieshaleigh Smalley

Counties Manukau

Amber Kani

Counties Manukau

Annessa Biddle

Counties Manukau

Apii Nicholls

Akarana

Autumn Stephens

Upper Central

Charlette Butler

Counties Manukau

Charlotte Scanlan

Akarana

Christyl Stowers

Counties Manukau

Corrineke Windle

Mid Central

Crystal Tamarua

Warriors

Hilda Peters

Warriors

Honey Hireme-Smiler

Upper Central

Jonsal Tautari

Counties Manukau

Juliana Newman

Akarana

Kanyon Paul

Warriors

Kararaina Wira-Kohu

Counties Manukau

Karli Hansen

Akarana

Katelyn Vaha’akolo

Akarana

Krystal Rota

Counties Manukau

Lavinia Tauhalaliku

Auckland Vulcans

Madison Bartlett

Warriors

Maitua Feterika

Counties Manukau

Mya Terehia Hill-moana

Upper Central

Rawinia Everitt

Northern Swords

Roelien Du Plessis

Upper Central

Shannon Muru

Auckland Vulcans

Sharliz White

Akarana

Tawny Burgess

Wellington