Black Ferns hopefuls play for charity in Possibles v Probables

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 16:18

New Zealand’s best female rugby players will compete for charity as well as a black jersey when the Possibles play the Probables presented by Steinlager at North Harbour Stadium next month.

The Probables will be raising money for New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) official charity, Graeme Dingle Foundation, and the Possibles for the UpsideDowns Education Trust.

NZR official partner AIG will donate $500 for every try scored during the match, and $200 for every conversion and penalty.

Black Ferns Head Coach Glenn Moore said AIG's generosity and support was greatly appreciated and would provide players on both teams an extra incentive to lift their game.

"We see the best performances when athletes have something extra to play for, and they will have a strong association with these two very worthy charities. Our players feel very connected to their communities, and I think fans will see that passion and energy out on the field."

Graeme Dingle Foundation CEO Jenny Stiles said the charity was proud to partner with the Black Ferns and AIG.

"We are so proud to be New Zealand Rugby’s official charity partner for all teams in black, including the Black Ferns. We’re thrilled to be part of this event, which will showcase some incredible talent from many of the world’s best female rugby players.

"At Graeme Dingle Foundation we’re all about empowering our tamariki and rangatahi to be the best possible version of themselves. A few of our own Kiwi Can Leaders are in the Black Ferns squad themselves and are incredible role models for our young people, so we look forward to cheering them on. The money raised in this match will help support the 27,000 kids in our programmes across the country."

Upside Downs CEO, Dr Sarah Paterson-Hamlin, said it would be a special occasion for the organisation.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of this event, and to work with one of the world’s best rugby teams. As a small charity, every dollar really does count towards unlocking the potential of Kiwi kids with Down syndrome. We love that New Zealand Rugby believe in our tamariki."

The Possibles versus Probables presented by Steinlager match will be the first of three big matches in November. The Black Ferns will play the New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer on Saturday, 14 November at Trusts Arena in Waitakere, and again on Saturday, 21 November at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

Moore and his coaching team will select the Possibles and Probables squads following this weekend’s Farah Palmer Cup’s semi-final matches.

"We have seen some really skillful, exciting rugby on display this season and new, very talented athletes are putting their hands up for Black Ferns selection. We’re looking forward to seeing how they go in these upcoming matches."

Black Ferns November schedule

Saturday, 7 November

Possibles v Probables presented by Steinlager

North Harbour Stadium, North Shore

Kick-off: 2.05pm

Saturday, 14 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland

Kick-off: 4.35pm

NB: this match is part of a women’s rugby triple header match day which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and a RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).

Saturday, 21 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kick-off: 4.35pm

About Graeme Dingle Foundation

At the Graeme Dingle Foundation we help our young people build resilience, self-belief and life skills so they can succeed and overcome life’s obstacles. Our programmes use elements of the great outdoors, inspirational classroom leaders and world-class mentors to help kids, from age 5 to 18, keep on track, develop confidence, build resilience and self-belief, set goals for the future, and contribute positively to society.

About Upside Downs

UpsideDowns provides access to life-changing speech and language therapy for kids with Down syndrome. For these kids, learning to speak can be a real challenge, but with this early intervention, kids with Down syndrome can learn to communicate and unlock their awesome potential. We’re giving a voice to kids with Down syndrome all over Aotearoa New Zealand and equipping them with the skills to talk, read, and write.