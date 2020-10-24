Day one of Aon U15 and U17 Basketball champs

Saturday, 24 October, 2020 - 21:16

Day one of the Aon Under 15 and Under 17 National Championships is in the books after 57 games of basketball took place across the tournaments' various gyms.

The 600 players and fifty-seven teams competing in the two competitions all played twice today and everyone bar those in Pool A of the Under 17 Boys (their round-robin is finished) and Pool B of the Under 17 Girls (their last pool game is on Monday morning) will play their final pool games tomorrow before breaking up into the different finals sections.

Among the most dominant teams on the floor in the Tron were Waikato, Tauranga and Auckland in the Boys, while on the Girls' side Waikato, Wellington and Waitaha Canterbury all chalked up a substantial point differential.

In the Garden City, Waikato and Hutt Valley Girls stamped their mark by topping their pools, and Waitakere West, Waikato and Waitaha Canterbury Boys have shown promising signs with lofty wins.

The action resumes at 9am tomorrow and before that day's end, we'll know who is still in contention for the big dances.