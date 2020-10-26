Inferno destroys best sprinters in Singapore

Monday, 26 October, 2020 - 15:48

Westbury Stud graduate Inferno put on what looked to be an exhibition gallop when running away with the S$400,000 Lion City Cup (1200m) at Kranji on Sunday.

In his typically economical debriefing style after the country’s premier sprint, trainer Cliff Brown said the Holy Roman Emperor four-year-old was "something else".

A few minutes later, after emerging from the jockeys’ room, Vlad Duric said he had never ridden any horse quite like Inferno in Singapore.

Brown had expressed some misgivings about the drop from the mile at his last victory in the Singapore Guineas (1600m) on September 26 to 1200m, taking on the cream of the sprinting crop at Kranji, mostly seasoned competitors at level weights, for the first time.

Eased down towards the line, Inferno had two and a quarter lengths to spare from the New Zealand-bred Mr Malek with a slick winning time of 1:08.28 for the 1200m.

Brown showed his huge relief.

"To come back from the mile to 1200m, it’s very hard to do, but he did a great job. This horse is just getting better and better," Brown said.

"I’m very pleased. I’ll wait a while and decide what next, but to be honest, I’m not sure what is next for him.

"There isn’t much left for him. We may wait for a Class 1 race or we may even give him a break, we’ll see how he pulls up."

With that facile win in the Lion City Cup, Inferno has now amassed S907,672 in stakes money for the Barree Stable.

Out of the Redoute's Choice mare Spina Rossa, Inferno was purchased by Brown for $140,000 from the Westbury Stud draft at the 2018 Book 1 Yearling Sale at Karaka.

The star galloper has now won eight of his nine career starts.

Miami Bound proceeds to Cup without penalty

Last season’s Gr.1 VRC Oaks (2500m) winner Miami Bound has avoided a handicap penalty for Tuesday week’s Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) after racing away with Saturday’s Gr.2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2600m).

The New Zealand bred daughter of Reliable Man has 51kg in the Melbourne Cup and was assured of a start prior to the Moonee Valley Gold Cup win where she sat at 22nd in the order of entry.

"Miami Bound was a strong winner of the Moonee Valley Gold Cup, however she was well weighted under the set weights and penalties conditions of the Group Two race and she will face superior opposition at Flemington on Cup Day," Racing Victoria Executive General Manager - Racing, Greg Carpenter said. "At 5.5kg under weight-for-age benchmark in the Melbourne Cup, modern history says she already faces a significant challenge to win the race with 51kg.

"The last VRC Oaks winner to win the Melbourne Cup as a four-year-old was Light Fingers way back in 1965, whilst Kingston Rule was the last horse to the complete the Moonee Valley Cup-Melbourne Cup double 30 years ago in 1990."

Third acceptances for the Melbourne Cup closed on Monday and the connections of 45 gallopers still have their sights set on Flemington on the first Tuesday in November

Under the conditions of the Melbourne Cup, Saturday’s Cox Plate (2040m) winner Sir Dragonet was unable to be penalised in the two-mile handicap for his Group One weight-for-age triumph.

Daniel Moor has been booked to ride Miami Bound, who is one of six New Zealand bred horses safely in the field of 24 runners for the Melbourne Cup, with Verry Elleegant, Oceanex, Surprise Baby, Etah James and The Chosen One also guaranteed a start.