Central Super League draft

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 08:07

The inaugural player draft has been made and the coaches announced for cricket’s new Central Super League.

Drawn from throughout the CDCA region, Warren Herbert (Coastal Challenger Levin), Debu Banik (New Plymouth Power), Brady Barnett (Tararua Kotahi) and Dilan Raj (Palmerston North Tui) will guide the four franchise teams that begin the contest for the inaugural trophy in Palmerston North on Saturday 28 November.

Following the announcement last week of each team’s marquee player, a tiered draft system ensured an even spread of Central Hinds talent across the four franchise teams, aligning with the goal to help raise the game of emerging players.

"It was very exciting to conduct the inaugural draw this morning over Zoom, and I’m excited myself to see the make-up of the teams," said Watkins, CD Coach, Female Performance and Pathways.

"I’m sure it will be stimulating for the likes of Kate Gaging [from Nelson] to have the opportunity to train and play alongside and just talk cricket with such experienced North Island-based Hinds like Anlo van Deventer and Melissa Hansen.

"We will have some really interesting match-ups across the 52 players, both in the one-day and T20 formats and that’s what the CSL is all about: creating greater connectivity in the women’s game across our entire CDCA region."

Players unavailable for this year’s draft were Central Hinds and WHITE FERNS seamer Rosemary Mair who remains in Australia on standby for the WBBL; Cate Pedersen (Hawke’s Bay, injury) and Charlotte Stent (Taranaki, injury).

Jordan Bolger (Taranaki) and Erin Buckland (Horowhenua-KÄpiti) are designated reserves for the league, while Pedersen and Stent could be called into February’s T20 rounds.

CENTRAL SUPER LEAGUE

TEAM REVEAL- 2020/21

Palmerston North Tui

Hannah Rowe (ManawatÅ«)-

Georgia Atkinson (ManawatÅ«)--

Ocean Bartlett (Wairarapa)

Tayla Brown (Nelson)

Sarah Calkin (ManawatÅ«)

Gracie Donaldson (Wairarapa)

Ashleigh Hurley (ManawatÅ«)

Ashtuti Kumar (ManawatÅ«)--

Sam MacKinder (ManawatÅ«)

Jasmine Odell (ManawatÅ«)

Jessica Ogden (ManawatÅ«)

Sarah Parker (Taranaki)

Olivia West (ManawatÅ«)

Coach: Dilan Raj

New Plymouth Power

Natalie Dodd (Taranaki)-

Nellie Chapman (Taranaki)

Emily Cunningham (Taranaki)--

Amy Foreman (Taranaki)

Claudia Green (Nelson)--

Jess Hollard (Taranaki)

Taila Hurley (Taranaki)

Kelsey Husband (Taranaki)

Lucy Mitchell (Taranaki)

Lydia Proffit (Taranaki)

Margot Scoular (Hawke’s Bay)

Georgia Wells (Nelson)

Aimee Wisnewski (Taranaki)

Coach: Debu Banik

Tararua Kotahi

Anlo van Deventer-- (Wairarapa)

Olivia Clark (Wairarapa)

Elizabeth Cohr (Wairarapa)

Kate Gaging (Nelson)

Melissa Hansen (Wairarapa)--

Kayarna Jones-Dennes (Wairarapa)

Emma McLeod (Wairarapa)

Sophie Pyott (Hawke’s Bay)

Monique Rees (Wairarapa)--

Olivia Roseingrave (Wairarapa)

Gemma Sims (Wairarapa)

Ella Southey (Wairarapa)

Ella Ranson (Nelson)

Coach: Brady Barnett

Coastal Challengers Levin

Jess Watkin (ManawatÅ«)---

Aniela Apperly (Hawke’s Bay)

Kate Baxter (Taranaki)----

Ayesha Carley-Hendry (Horowhenua-KÄpiti)

Flora Devonshire (Hawke’s Bay)

Anna Gaging (Nelson)

Mikaela Greig-- (ManawatÅ«)

Amy Johnson (ManawatÅ«)

Sofia Kersten (Nelson)

Esther Lanser (Hawke’s Bay)----

Olivia Mairs (Hawke’s Bay)

Kerry Tomlinson (Hawke’s Bay)--

Zoe Yeo (Horowhenua-KÄpiti)

Coach: Warren Herbert

- WHITE FERNS contracted player

-- Central Hinds contracted player

--- NZC Development contracted player

---- Current or former Central Hinds representative