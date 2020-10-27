Century in store for George Worker

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 10:45

Fresh off a seven-wicket win to open the season, there is just one enforced change to the Central Stags line-up to play the Auckland Aces from 10.30am tomorrow at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pace bowler and BLACKCAP Blair Tickner suffered a hamstring injury while bowling in the first-round win against ND, and joins Ajaz Patel (calf), Adam Milne (hamstring) and Ben Wheeler (knee) in the recovery tent this week.

Having taken a squad of 13 to Hamilton, the Stags will take an otherwise unchanged 12 to Auckland to meet the early Plunket Shield leaders, including uncapped NZ Under 19 allrounder Joey Field; with a chance of usurping the early lead from their hosts the Auckland Aces.

The match will mark opening batsman George Worker’s 100th first-class appearance.

Coming off a first-up score of 96 in a 177-run opening stand in Hamilton with regular opening partner Greg Hay, Worker would have marked his 100th appearance at home in the final round of 2019/20 but for the COVID-19 cancellation on the final two matches.

Stags cap number 252, Worker debuted for the Stags in this format in December 2007, scoring 71 in his maiden innings.

He has since amassed 3,487 runs at 30.85 for the Central Stags, including 18 Plunket Shield centuries, as well as 1,295 runs (two centuries) during a youthful sabbatical to Canterbury before his return to CD, and 203 runs in six first-class appearances for New Zealand A.

Worker is a triple Plunket Shield champion, twice with the Central Stags and once with Canterbury; and is a two-time winner of the Central Stags Player of the Year Award.

The Stags will train at Eden Park Outer Oval this afternoon until 4pm.

All Plunket Shield fixtures are free admission and live-scored with video highlights at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

Points after Round One

Auckland Aces - 18

Canterbury - 16

Central Stags - 15

Wellington Firebirds - 4

Otago Volts - 3

Northern Districts - 2

PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND TWO

CENTRAL STAGS v AUCKLAND ACES

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

10.30am, 28-31 October 2020

Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ

Joey Field (uncapped) - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ

George Worker - ManawatuÌ

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Coach: Aldin Smith

Live match centre: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

