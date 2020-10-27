Sears returns for Firebirds

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Wellington Firebirds will welcome back the express pace of young speedster Ben Sears when they take-on Canterbury in round two of the Plunket Shield starting tomorrow at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The 22-year-old returns to the squad to replace Logan van Beek who picked up an injury in last week’s eight-wicket loss to Canterbury at the Basin Reserve.
Sears has made a strong start to his first-class career after debuting in the 2018-19 season - he made four appearances last year and picked up career-best figures of 6-43 against Auckland at the Basin Reserve.
Firebirds head coach Glenn Pocknall said he was excited to welcome Sears’ pace back in to the team.
"It’s always pleasing to bring a bowler back in to the team that possesses the pace that Ben has," he said.
"He brings a lot of energy and passion to the bowling unit - he’s a bowler that likes to compete and that is key especially in the longer formats.
"It’s obviously disappointing for Logan picking up an injury, but to be able to replace him with a talented bowler like Ben shows the pace bowling depth we have here in Wellington."
Play gets underway from Hagley Oval at 10.30am tomorrow - spectator entry is free.
Wellington Firebirds squad | Plunket Shield | Round Two v Canterbury
Michael Bracewell (c)
Finn Allen
Hamish Bennett
Tom Blundell
Devon Conway
Andrew Fletcher
Jamie Gibson
Iain McPeake
Ollie Newton
Rachin Ravindra
Ben Sears
Peter Younghusband
Round Two Plunket Shield
Canterbury v Wellington Firebirds
10.30am | 28-31 October
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Live scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter updates: @cricketwgtninc
Official hashtags: #PlunketShield #WEAREWELLINGTON
Click here to see the 2020/21 Plunket Shield schedule.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice