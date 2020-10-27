First trial winner for Turn Me Loose - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 14:44

Windsor Park Stud stallion Turn Me Loose recorded his first trial victory as a sire when his two-year-old colt out of Group Three performer Angel del Dinero won his 800m heat at Taupo on Tuesday.

Trainers David and Emma-Lee Browne were pleased with his first hit-out on the track and said he will take a lot of benefit from the day out.

"We were really happy with him," Emma-Lee Browne said. "He has always shown a bit at home, but it was his first time away from the farm so you never know how it is going to go.

"He is still pretty green, but he will learn a lot from today."

The colt has shown plenty of ability at home and Browne said it was good to see that opinion reinforced at the trials.

"Right from the breaking-in stage we were fairly happy with him," she said. "He is a big, strong horse, but is quite natural. It was good to see him out there doing it.

"David’s sister Missy has given him quite a few jump-outs and she has always said he is very fast out of the gates, so she definitely picked it today."

It was a good day for Turn Me Loose, with the Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Sanctify Yourself finishing runner-up in her 800m heat.

"There was another Turn Me Loose in the trial before us that came second, so it was a pretty good day for Turn Me Loose," Browne said.

Browne purchased the Turn Me Loose gelding out of Windsor Park Stud’s Book 1 Yearling Sale draft earlier this year.

"I really liked him at the pre-parade at Windsor Park," she said. "I wasn’t intending on buying one to syndicate this year but he just kept catching my eye."

While it is still early days, Browne is confident her charge has the ability to step-out on raceday as a juvenile.

"Today he went well, but we will see how he pulls up," she said. "He is a really relaxed horse, he doesn’t get worried about much. He is pretty cruisy and that is what you like to see in a two-year-old.

"He will tell us as we go along but it is a pretty good start for him."

- NZ Racing Desk