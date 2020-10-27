Don’t miss out on the netball action in Hamilton this week

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 16:37

International netball is back and there’s still time for you to snap up your tickets to see the Silver Ferns take on England in Hamilton this week.

The three-test Cadbury Netball Series between world champion Silver Ferns and Commonwealth Games gold medallists England is being played at Claudelands Events Centre on Wednesday 28 October, Friday 30 October and Sunday 1 November.

The teams will be vying for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

It’s New Zealand’s first international netball event since the COVID-19 outbreak and Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is looking forward to seeing the game back in action.

"It’s just fabulous to see world-class netball back in our city after the challenging year we’ve all had. Claudelands is simply one of New Zealand’s best venues and delivers up a brilliant atmosphere for sporting events like this. It will be spectacular to see live sport again in front of a huge and enthusiastic crowd," she said.

"I’m looking forward to heading along to the first game tomorrow and I encourage everyone who can to purchase a ticket to one of the tests this week."

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua is also excited to get international netball up and running here in Hamilton. "This is where I started my coaching career here in Waikato Bay of Plenty. It’s a very strong community and it’s lovely to be back here for the three tests," she said.

"I would love our kiwi crowd, our netball supporters, to support netball and support all the hard work that the England and New Zealand teams have done to get us to this place, especially it being the only international netball being played in the world - how exciting that the place it is getting played is here at Claudelands in Hamilton."

Click here for tickets https://hamiltoncitycouncil.cmail19.com/t/t-l-xtttikt-xitilqjd-y/