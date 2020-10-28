Round Two Plunket Shield underway - NZC

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 11:05

2020/21 ROUND TWO UNDERWAY

All three second-round matches in the Plunket Shield first-class championship have begun on time this morning with early wickets in all three contests. All matches are free admission.

EARLY LEADERS WIN TOSS AT EDEN PARK OUTER OVAL

TOSS: Aces, batting first

- First-class debut: NZU19 allrounder Joey Field, for Central Stags

- 100th first-class game: George Worker (Central Stags)

- 50th first-class game: Auckland Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell

Auckland Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell has got his 50th first-class match off to a good start by winning the toss at his home ground where his side will look to hold on to their early competition lead against the Central Stags. The Aces are fresh from an innings victory at the same ground while the Stags are also coming off a first-round win and have struck early with swing bowler Seth Rance claiming Sean Solia in his first over. A milestone match for both veteran Stags and NZ A opener George Worker (100 first-class matches, all teams) and NZ Under 19 allrounder Joey Field (first-class debut).

12th men: Ben Lister (Auckland Aces) Christian Leopard (Central Stags)

Captain: Robbie O'Donnell (Auckland Aces) Greg Hay (Central Stags)

Coach: Heinrich Malan (Auckland Aces) Aldin Smith (Central Stags)

EARLY WICKET AT HAGLEY

TOSS: Canterbury, bowling first

Canterbury and the Wellington Firebirds have headed from the Basin to Hagley Oval for a rematch from the first-round that saw Canterbury take first blood. Now on Canterbury's home turf, captain Cole McConchie has again won the toss and elected to bowl first against the defending champions. The Firebirds have brought in sharp young paceman Ben Sears while quick Ed Nuttall has already struck an early blow for Canterbury in the absence of fellow paceman Matt Henry (broken thumb).

12th men: Tyler Lortan (Canterbury) Peter Younghusband (Wellington Firebirds)

Captain: Cole McConchie (Canterbury) Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds)

Coach: Peter Fulton (Canterbury) Glenn Pocknall (Wellington Firebirds)

RAVAL GOES AT BAY OVAL

TOSS: Northern Districts, batting first

ND captain Joe Carter has won his first toss of the summer as ND move across from Hamilton to their Mount Maunganui home ground, Bay Oval. Coming off a heavy loss against the Aces last week, the Otago Volts have started strong, removing ND opening batsman Jeet Raval in the seventh over.

12th men: Jimmy Baker (ND) Matt Bason (Otago Volts)

Captain: Joe Carter (ND) Hamish Rutherford (Otago Volts)

Coach: Graeme Aldridge (ND) Rob Walter (Otago Volts)

