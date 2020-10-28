Top female players named for Possibles v Probables match - New Zealand Rugby

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 13:31

Black Ferns Head Coach Glenn Moore and his selectors have named the two teams for the Possibles v Probables match which kicks off the Black Ferns domestic season.

The match will be played at North Harbour Stadium on the North Shore on 7 November with a family-friendly 2.05pm afternoon kick off, and all 52 players will be vying for a place in the Black Ferns squad.

The Probables will raise money for New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) official charity, Graeme Dingle Foundation, and the Possibles for the UpsideDowns Education Trust.

NZR official partner AIG will donate $500 for every try scored during the match, and $200 for every successful conversion and penalty.

Fans who can’t make it to North Harbour Stadium can watch the broadcast live on SKY SPORT.

The teams are as follows:

The Possibles team

Forwards: Alana Bremner (Canterbury), Amy Rule (Canterbury), Charmaine McMenamin (Auckland), Chelsea Bremner (Canterbury), Grace Houpapa-Barrett (Waikato), Joanah Ngan-Woo (Wellington), Katie Mata’u (Counties Manukau), Kendra Reynolds (Bay of Plenty), Kennedy Simon (Waikato), Krystal Murray (Northland), Pia Tapsell (Bay of Plenty), Pip Love (Canterbury), Saphire Abraham (Auckland), Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (Northland).

Backs: Carys Dallinger (Manawatu), Cheyelle Robins-Reti (Waikato), Grace Brooker (Canterbury), Hazel Tubic (Counties Manukau), Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki), Janna Vaughan (Manawatu), Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury), Kilisitina Moata’ane (Dunedin), Monica Tagoai (Wellington), Natahlia Moors (Auckland), Rosie Kelly (Otago), Selica Winiata (Manawatu).

The Probables team

Forwards: Aldora Itunu (Auckland), Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (Auckland), Aroha Savage (Northland), Cristo Tofa (Auckland), Eloise Blackwell (Auckland), Jay Jay Taylor (North Harbour), Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Manawatu), Kelsie Wills (Bay of Plenty), Lisa Molia (Counties Manukau), Luka Connor (Bay of Plenty), Maia Roos (Auckland), Marcelle Parkes (Wellington), Rebecca Todd (Canterbury), Toka Natua (Waikato).

Backs: Amy Du Plessis (Otago), Ariana Bayler (Waikato), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Counties Manukau), Carla Hohepa (Waikato), Chelsea Alley (Waikato), Grace Steinmetz (Canterbury), Langi Veainu (Counties Manukau), Lyric Falaefaga (Wellington), Martha Lolohea (Canterbury), Patricia Maliepo (Auckland), Renee Holmes (Waikato), Ruahei Demant (Auckland).

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Forne Burkin (Hawke's Bay), Ayesha Leti-I'iga (Wellington), Les Elder (Bay of Plenty), Renee Wicklife (Bay of Plenty), Liana Mikaele Tu'u (Hawke's Bay), Tanya Kalouivale (Waikato) and Lauren Balsille (Manawatu).

Black Ferns Head Coach Glenn Moore said the two sides were a mix of youth and experience and was expecting an exciting contest.

"We’ve balanced experienced with new and up-and-coming players who have the potential to become names of the future. We are confident we have the right mix," Moore said.

"The adversity the players have faced this year has inspired them and that's been reflected by their performances. The result has been some of the best Farah Palmer Cup action the provincial coaches and I have seen. Knowing these trial squads would be named, and with Rugby World Cup next year, there has been huge motivation for everyone.

"The challenge for the players now is to come together quickly in their respective squads, work as a team, and prepare for a tough match-up. The potential of being named in a Black Ferns squad in a couple of weeks will ramp the pressure up further. They will also be playing for, and representing, two charities. It’s going to be a great couple of weeks."

Possible and Probables coaching staff

Possibles - for UpsideDowns

Head Coach: Chad Shepherd (Counties Manukau Heat)

Assistant Coaches: Anna Richards (Auckland Storm) and Scott Manson (Otago Spirit)

Probables - for Graeme Dingle Foundation

Head Coach: Rodney Gibbs (Bay of Plenty Volcanix)

Assistant Coaches: Melissa Ruscoe (Canterbury) and Willie Walker (North Harbour Hibiscus)

Black Ferns November schedule

Saturday, 7 November

Possibles v Probables presented by Steinlager

North Harbour Stadium, North Shore

Kick-off: 2.05pm

Saturday, 14 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland

Kick-off: 4.35pm

NB: this match is part of a women’s rugby triple header match day which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and a RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).

Saturday, 21 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kick-off: 4.35pm

About Graeme Dingle Foundation

At the Graeme Dingle Foundation we help our young people build resilience, self-belief and life skills so they can succeed and overcome life’s obstacles. Our programmes use elements of the great outdoors, inspirational classroom leaders and world-class mentors to help kids, from age 5 to 18, keep on track, develop confidence, build resilience and self-belief, set goals for the future, and contribute positively to society.

About Upside Downs

UpsideDowns provides access to life-changing speech and language therapy for kids with Down syndrome. For these kids, learning to speak can be a real challenge, but with this early intervention, kids with Down syndrome can learn to communicate and unlock their awesome potential. We’re giving a voice to kids with Down syndrome all over Aotearoa New Zealand and equipping them with the skills to talk, read, and write.