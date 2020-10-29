'Saturday night's alright for fighting'

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 13:31

The blockbuster all-Kiwi heavyweight clash between former WBO champion Joseph Parker and No. 6 ranked contender Junior Fa will now take place on Saturday, December 12 - 24 hours later than originally scheduled.

The shift to the originally preferred Saturday night for the Spark Arena showdown comes following confirmation the All Blacks will not be in action on December 12 - the date earmarked as the better date for event attendees and viewers to be able to engage with this history-making bout..

"There are lot of reasons to shift this once-in-a-generation event from Friday to the Saturday night," Duco Events director David Higgins said.

"We originally decided against the Saturday as there was a strong possibility the show would conflict with an All Blacks test match. Knowing how keen all Kiwis will be to see these two great heavyweights sort out their long-standing rivalry as well as support the All Blacks, a clash between two massive New Zealand sporting events was a scenario we were keen to avoid."

However, now that the All Blacks’ schedule had been confirmed to not clash with this date, it made sense for Stonewood Homes Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa to switch to the optimum Saturday night slot, Higgins said.

"As a non-working day for many, Saturday provides the best opportunity for more people to attend the event, especially those travelling to Auckland from all around the country," Higgins said.

Kiwi fight fans planning to watch on television at home would also have more time on the Saturday to download the Spark Sport app and order the pay-per-view if they hadn’t already done so.

"The is the biggest heavyweight contest in New Zealand history and we think it has the chance to break the current New Zealand pay-per-view record," Higgins said.

The new time slot was also vastly preferable for international television audiences, with the event reaching markets such as the UK and Europe on a Saturday morning, as opposed to a working day, showcasing Auckland, New Zealand to the world

Duco has confirmed that tickets already purchased will be fully transferable to the new date, while any customers who cannot attend will receive a refund.

- Limited corporate hospitality for the event is available at Ducoevents.com

- GA tickets are more than half sold, with the remaining tickets available at Ticketmaster. Fans are urged to get in quick to avoid disappointment.

- The current pay-per-view price is $49.99 on Spark Sport

Stonewood Homes

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa

Saturday December 12, Spark Arena, Auckland