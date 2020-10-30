Vulcans team confirmed for Championship Grand Final

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 10:46

Auckland Vulcans coach Dion Briggs has named his team for Saturday morning's National Women's Championship Grand Final against Upper Central at Trusts Stadium.

All three of the squad's capped New Zealand internationals - Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell, Shontelle Woodman and Lilieta Maumau-Pinomi - are slated to start, while newly-selected Kiwi Ferns train-on squad member Shannon Muru headlines a talented backline.

Teenage playmaker Jayden Rogers gets the nod for a bench spot, with Otahuhu's Jhana Magele to start at hooker.

It's an all Richmond affair in the halves with Kaylarnee Meleisea-Murray lining up alongside Woodman.

Five different Auckland Rugby League clubs from both the Farrelly Photos Women's Premiership and Championship competitions are represented in the grand final squad.

Auckland Vulcans Women's squad for National Women's Championship Grand Final

1. Keri Ratima (Mt Albert)

2. Carmel Uhila (Richmond)

3. Nikita Porima (Richmond)

4. Shannon Muru (Mt Albert)

5. Milania Cairns (Mt Albert)

6. Shontelle Woodman (Richmond)

16. Kaylarnee Meleisea-Murray (Richmond)

8. Lilieta Maumau-Pinomi (Otahuhu)

9. Jhana Magele (Otahuhu)

18. Kimiana Muriwai (Ponsonby)

11. Yasmine Puru-Tongia (Richmond)

12. Metanoia Fotu-Moala (Otahuhu)

13. Tanika-Jazz Noble-Bell (Mt Albert),

7. Jayden Rogers (Manurewa)

10. Natalee Tagavaitau (Ponsonby)

15. Kathleen Noble (Mt Albert)

19. Cherie Field (Manurewa)

Coach: Dion Briggs (Ponsonby)