Adam Milne released from CDCA contract

Saturday, 31 October, 2020 - 15:03

ADAM MILNE will play for the Sydney Thunder in this year’s Big Bash League in Australia and will be released from his 2020/21 Central Stags contract.

Milne will remain available to play for the Stags ahead of his departure, and will depart with CDCA’s blessing.

Said Central Districts CEO Pete de Wet, "Naturally we are disappointed to lose Adam. He is a quality player, and a valued member of our squad.

"Adam felt the opportunity to play in the Big Bash was too good to pass up and when he approached us to consider his request, he did so knowing that he would have to give up his CD Cricket contract to do so.

"This is not something that Adam took lightly. We now have the opportunity to contract another player, and we will announce further details around this when appropriate."

Sydney Thunder coach Shane Bond, a fellow former BLACKCAPS quick, hailed the signing as an impressive boost for Thunder’s pace attack.

"Adam is fast, he can swing the ball at 140-plus km/h; he’s a good fielder and is handy with the bat," said Bond, who started working with Milne a decade ago.

"The fact a player of Adam’s quality is available for the entire tournament is a real bonus for us. On a personal level, I’m really looking forward to working with him again."

Milne said he hoped to to put in some good performances with the Central Stags over the next few weeks and added he was grateful for how understanding the CD’s management, coaching staff and players had been regarding what he described as a "fantastic" opportunity that was too good to ignore, from his career’s perspective.

"CD is a great Association, with great people," he said. "I'm glad the guys understand this is an opportunity that I felt was too good to turn down.

"It's a very exciting opportunity to play in the Big Bash League, one of the world’s pinnacle T20 competitions.

Sydney Thunder is set to open its 10th BBL campaign on 5 December 2020 against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG, before playing its first game at Sydney Showground Stadium on 8 December 2020.