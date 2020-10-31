Telperion posts first winner

Saturday, 31 October, 2020 - 15:09

Westbury Stud-based sire Telperion made the best start possible to his stallion career when his first runner to the track was successful at Awapuni on Saturday.

Stormy, a showy chestnut from the Tony Pike stable, showed plenty of grit and determination to win first-up over 1000m after waging a home straight war with fellow debutant Wakari.

The two-year-old colt sat three-wide on the speed for most of the race before joining issue with Wakari at the 300m mark. The pair went at it tooth and nail with Stormy gaining the upper hand short of the line to win by a neck with Wakari’s stablemate Stormcast two lengths away in third.

Pike, who was at a funeral and not on course to witness the triumph live, was heartened by what he saw on the race replay.

"It was a good tough win," he said.

"He’s had just the one barrier trial for a win but that was going right-handed so he did get a bit lost around the home turn.

"He dropped the bit and was caught wide but once he got balanced, he showed good tenacity to get up and win.

"He pricked his ears at the line so there should be plenty more in store."

Despite not being eligible for the $1m Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie in January, Pike believes there are still plenty of nice races for his charge over the next few months.

"We didn’t really know what to expect today but he had taken good improvement out of the trial win he had and his last two gallops were very sharp," he said.

"He just keeps improving so we might have a look at the Group Two race at Trentham in December (Wakefield Stakes, 1200m) or there is the Challenge Stakes (Listed, 1200m) at Pukekohe next month, so there is plenty around for him."

Bred and owned by Queensland couple Geoff and Heather Nicholls, Stormy is out of the Swiss Ace mare Silent Night and is from a family that includes dual Group One winner Bentley Biscuit and Group One winner and successful stallion Thorn Park.

Telperion, a Group One placed son of Street Cry commenced stud duties at Westbury in 2017 and stands at $5,000 + GST for the 2020 breeding season. A total of eight two-year-olds by Telperion will be offered at the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale at Karaka commencing on November 18.

- NZ Racing Desk