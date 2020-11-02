Swifts and Netball NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell to step down

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 12:59

The Netball NSW Board announces today the departure of longstanding Chief Executive Officer, Carolyn Campbell.

A trailblazer in the once male-dominated sports industry, Campbell joined Netball NSW as Game Development Manager in 2003 before being promoted to CEO in 2006.

In her time as CEO netball has seen exponential growth across the state and last year announced record registrations in excess of 115,000 members.

Perhaps her greatest achievement came in 2020 when she worked to navigate Netball NSW through the challenges which arose as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Campbell was front and centre of a campaign which looked to provide clear guidelines for a return-to- play path for not just netball, but all of community sport.

In recent years Campbell oversaw the planning, construction and subsequent relocation of the organisation’s headquarters to the purpose-built Netball Central in Sydney Olympic Park. As well as hosting many of Netball NSW’s top competitions, the venue has also been used to host high-profile international events including the 2015 Netball World Cup.

At elite level Campbell is the only CEO to have overseen championship success in all three eras of Australia’s National Netball League with the Swifts winning five Premierships in that time, most recently in 2019. She also played a key role in the formation of Giants Netball - a strategic partnership with AFL side GWS Giants - who reached a Grand Final in their inaugural season.

In addition, Campbell was instrumental in the securing of $50m in funding for a new roof on Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park’s Tennis Centre, which will double as a 10,000-seat home venue for both the Swifts and the Giants.

Netball NSW President Louise Sullivan expressed her thanks to Campbell on behalf of the Board:

"Carolyn has made an outstanding contribution as CEO over nearly 15 years and leaves netball in a very strong position from grassroots right through to the elite, " she said.

"During 2020 in particular she provided strong leadership through a very intense and challenging period for all sport as we navigated the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Netball NSW acknowledges Carolyn on her many significant achievements for netball during a time of immense change and growth of women’s sport."

"The Netball NSW Board accepts Carolyn’s decision to step away at this time to have a well-earned break before taking on her next opportunity. We wish her all the very best for the future."

Netball NSW will shortly commence an external recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer while Campbell will continue to work with the organisation until the end of November.