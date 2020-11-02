Paul Coll Hunts For Title In Doha - Squash New Zealand

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 13:32

Squash star, Paul Coll is back on court again this week in the Qatar Open platinum tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha with the New Zealand player seeded fourth.

It’s the same venue where Coll made his historic run to the final of the world champs late last year and has him on target to clash with Egyptian world No.2 Mohamed ElShorbagy in the semifinals in what will be an anticipated match.

However Coll still has to face Frenchman, Baptiste Masotti in his opening match of the tournament after being given a bye in the first round. Masotti has a current world ranking of 35 compared to Coll’s No.5 in the world.

They have played once previously in PSA competition with 28-year-old Coll the winner at the Manchester Open a couple of months ago in four games.

The match is scheduled for around 2.45am Tuesday (NZT) and can be viewed at the time or delayed on PSA facebook.

Aside from one more tournament in Egypt next month there are no more events scheduled on the PSA calendar around the world as a result of Covd-19.