Melbourne Cup coverage on TVNZ 1

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 17:44

TVNZ 1 will lure eyeballs across the country to watch the world’s most vibrant racing event, the Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) on Tuesday afternoon.

A top-class TVNZ team of Toni Street, Matt Heath, Guy Heveldt, Jesse Tuke and Sonny Ngatai will host an hour of coverage from 4.30pm, featuring the famed race at 5pm.

COVID’s impact on 2020 events mean some of the renowned Flemington side-line glamour will be missed this year, but to compensate, the TVNZ team will bring viewers the New Zealand industry opinions and local fashion to set the scene.

From the TVNZ studios, to Ellerslie Racecourse, and hot spots across town - TVNZ 1 will offer a compelling mix of experts and entertainment to enhance your racing experience.

"Our viewers have told us how much they enjoy big sporting events live and free-to-air, so we’re absolutely thrilled to bring New Zealanders’ the Melbourne Cup on TVNZ 1," TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater said.

"What a fabulous precursor to our summer sport line up with NZ Cricket, America’s Cup and the Black Clash all to follow on TVNZ."

New Zealand is well represented in the Melbourne Cup, with six New Zealand-bred horses to take their place in the 24-horse field, including Verry Elleegant, Surprise Baby, Oceanex, Miami Bound, Etah James and Cambridge-trained galloper The Chosen One, who is prepared by Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman.