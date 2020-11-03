Paul Coll wins opening match at Qatar Open

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 06:00

New Zealand squash player Paul Coll is through to the third round of the Qatar Open in Doha after easing past Frenchman Baptiste Masotti for the second time in six weeks.

The pair met in the first round of the Manchester Open, the first PSA World Tour event held after the tour’s six-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Coll taking the victory in four games.

He won again this time, however it was in three games 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in just under 40 minutes. There was some free-flowing squash in parts of the contest, especially in the first game. Masotti was able to fight his way back into it after being 7-4 down, but he hit three balls into the tin in the latter stages, allowing Coll to take the first.

The world No.5, who reached the final of the PSA Men’s World Championship at the same venue 12 months ago, established further control in the second game, racing into a 9-2 lead. He closed out the second, before also doing so in the third, as Masotti kept making unforced errors.

"That clash [in Manchester] was both our first matches back after a long break and I was a bit passive in that match, I wasn’t aggressive enough on court," Coll explained. "That was the main focus for today, to be a bit more positive. I needed to attack the ball a bit more and to be in control."

Coll moves through to the third round of the Platinum event where he will face another Frenchman, No.17 ranked Gregoire Marche on Thursday morning (NZT).

"I am prepared for another hard match. He [Gregoire Marche] is very quick and very good across the ’T’. It will be a tough match and you have to be accurate on this court or you can get exposed," said the 28-ear-old Coll.