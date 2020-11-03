Chapple Cup draw announced - Central Districts Cricket

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 10:05

BLACKCAPS and Central Stags legend Ross Taylor faced his most nerve-wracking task of the season as guest conductor of the draw for this month’s Chapple Cup, to be held Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November 2020 at Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert Park and Levin’s Donnelly Park.

With his Central Stags teammates gathered around - all with firm, longstanding allegiances to their respective District Associations - what would be the reaction as he pulled each name out of the draw to find out whom would be playing whom on the opening day of this year's Chapple Cup?

Hawke's Bay will head into the annual white-ball tournament as defending champion and was one of the first Districts to be drawn, against another recent champion in Taranaki.

That set the stage for plenty of banter that will no doubt continue at the tournament itself.

With this year's tournament being jointly hosted by ManawatÅ« (Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North) and Horowhenua-KÄpiti (Donnelly Park, Levin), the four match-ups were drawn into two venue-based pools with the first-round matches to be played side by side as follows:

POOL A

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North - round one, from 11am Friday 20 November

ManawatÅ« v Wairarapa - city block

Taranaki v Hawke's Bay - river block

POOL B

Donnelly Park, Levin - round one, from 11am Friday 20 November

Horowhenua-KÄpiti v Nelson - Donnelly Park No.5

Whanganui v Marlborough - Donnelly Park No.4

The four winning teams on Day One progress to play for the Chapple Cup whilst the four unsuccessful sides then play for the Cave Cup.

The main draw matches are all one-day contests: the Round Two (Saturday) winners go on to meet in their respective Chapple and Cave Cup Finals on Sunday, while the unsuccessful Round Two teams will finish their tournament by playing T20 matches on the final day.

Official hashtag: #ChappleCup

Website: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/CDCA-Competitions/Chapple-Cup