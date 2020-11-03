'Chiefs Rugby Club and Flicket announce exciting new ticketing partnership'

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 12:33

The Chiefs Rugby Club and Flicket have announced today a new ticketing partnership.

The Club have been working with Flicket and former provider Ticket Rocket to transition to the new ticketing system, with the Gallagher Chiefs 2021 Memberships going on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, November 4).

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said ticketing was a major part of the fan’s game day experience.

"Ticketing is a significant part of our business and we want a provider who is going to be proactive, engaged with our customers and continually striving to improve their performance so our fans get the best experience on offer."

"We are thrilled to be working with such an innovative company who thrive off being challenged. We look forward to collaboratively changing the landscape of ticketing for sporting events in New Zealand together" said Collins.

Collins applauded the efforts of both the Chiefs Rugby Club and Flicket’s staff to ensure the ticketing system was live for the sale of 2021 Gallagher Chiefs’ Memberships which launches this Wednesday.

"Both Flicket and our staff have been working tirelessly to build the new ticketing platform and transfer between the two ticketing systems as quickly and efficiently as possible. We look forward to working with them to deliver a user-friendly and efficient process for our fans."

Flicket is New Zealand’s fastest growing ticketing and data solutions company. Flicket has a strong focus on seamlessly connecting the sports and entertainment industry directly with their fans, while providing their partners complete control over the ticketing process.

Flicket Co-Founder, Ben Calvert says;

"It has been a great experience working alongside the Chiefs Rugby Club on their ticketing and membership strategy. We are both very committed to making sure the process to purchase a membership or ticket is as smooth and easy as possible and that the members who have shown their unwavering loyalty to the Gallagher Chiefs are well looked after."

"I’d like to thank the team at the Chiefs Rugby Club for all of their collaboration and passion towards elevating the experience for their fans."

Gallagher Chiefs 2021 Memberships are on sale from Wednesday, November 4.