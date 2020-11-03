Registrations open for the 3x3 National Basketball Tour

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 14:18

The 3X3 Quest Tour is back for its eighth national tour. The schedule has just been released, revealing it will tip off in West Auckland on 12 December.

Basketball New Zealand’s 3x3 Manager, David Huxford, says more Kiwis are playing 3x3 than ever and this 2020 season will again bring in the community for what is a free, fun and fast community event.

"People are flocking to the 3x3 format. It’s easy because it’s informal, you just need a street hoop and a ball, it’s fast, quick and fun. We are expecting another great summer season.

"Given last season’s demand, we are encouraging players to enter their teams now and ensure they are registered on play.fiba3x3.com. Registrations were maxed out at half of our events last year, which was a first. I think this year will be the best yet."

The Tour once again has FIBA’s official ‘Quest’ status, which means that the winner of the Open Men’s grade at each event will compete at the World Tour Qualifier Final, where there is a big prize on the line.

"Whoever wins the last event will win an all-expenses paid trip to compete at the World Tour Masters," says Huxford.

"We’ve done this for the past five years. It’s a great prize and the athletes that go find themselves playing in a globally-elite 3x3 environment. They’ll be competing against some of the world’s best talent - it’s not easy with such tough competition, the experience is incredible," says Huxford.

This year’s tour will be supported by Mai FM who will be bringing great music, Sal’s Pizza and Youthtown. Great prizes will be up for grabs at all nine stops around the country through to 10 April.

Youthtown’s CEO Fay Amaral says she hopes everyone in communities across Aotearoa will get in behind this event and help bring a positive and encouraging environment for young people to connect.

"We are really excited to be back again for the second year running. This event really fits what we do, which is helping unlock young people’s potential. We especially like that 3x3 is so accessible to communities throughout Aotearoa, it brings people together and can be wonderfully positive. We want to support youth 3x3 in New Zealand and help foster all the good it can bring to our rangatahi," says Amaral.

Each event will have the Youthtown Under 15 and Under 17 age-group grades, plus Under 19 and Open age-groups in both men’s and women’s categories.

REGISTRATIONS:

On play.fiba3x3.com, players can enter events, track their results and compare their ranking to their friend’s and other 3x3 players internationally. It’s essential that all players have an official play.fiba3x3.com profile when they play in the Tour. Creating a profile is easy and only takes about three minutes. Once you’ve created a play.fiba3x3.com account, respond to the confirmation email, register for an event, and you’re ready to play.

DATE / LOCATION / VENUE

Saturday 12 December 2020

Auckland-West

The Trusts Arena, Henderson, Auckland

Saturday 16 January 2021

Tauranga

Harbourside Netball Centre, Blake Park, Mt Maunganui

Saturday 23 January 2021

Auckland-North

Westlake Girls High School, Takapuna

Saturday 13 February

Wellington

Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront

Saturday 20 February 2021

Christchurch

Hagley Park Netball Courts

Saturday 27 February 2021

Dunedin

The Octagon, Dunedin

Saturday 6 March 2021

Auckland-South

Mangare/Otahuhu Netball Centre, David Lange Park, Mangere

Saturday 13 March 2021

New Plymouth

Waiwhakaiho Netball Courts

The World Tour Qualifier Final- T.B.A.

T.B.A.

T.B.A