Exciting female talent named for Red Bull Ignite7 - New Zealand Rugby

The country’s leading female sevens exponents have been selected for the upcoming Red Bull Ignite7.
The 52 players will spend the next month preparing and will be drafted into teams on 30 November, before the tournament is played at Blake Park in Tauranga on 5-6 December.
Black Ferns Sevens coaches Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney have selected all of their contracted players along with several stars of the Farah Palmer Cup and emerging sevens talent.
Sweeney said this was a unique opportunity to get the best sevens players from across New Zealand for an exciting tournament.
"We believe with the players who have been selected that this tournament has the potential to be World Class.
"Many of these players were involved in the Farah Palmer Cup which was a great competition this year. We look forward to them stepping things up a notch as they turn their focus to sevens and ultimately the preparation for next year’s Olympics.
"It’s quite unique that the pressure now turns to the captains who will have the difficult task of picking their teams at the draft," said Sweeney.
All former Red Bull Ignite7 MVPs return for 2020, with Isla Norman Bell, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes and Grace Kukatai selected.
Seven 2018 Youth Olympic Gold medallists will be amongst those in the draft with Takitimu-Cook, Risi Pouri-Lane, Mahina Paul, Tynelle Fitzgerald, Tiana Davison and Montessa Tairakena in the selected group.
2019 Condor Sevens MVP Jorja Miller steps up, after leading for Christchurch Girls’ High School to a national title last year she is one of four school-girls that will join the programme as apprentices for the week.
The Red Bull Ignite7 players for 2020 are;
Mia AndersonWaikatoIsla Norman-BellAuckland
Shakira BakerWaikatoManaia NukuWaikato
Michala BlydeBay of PlentyMahina PaulBay of Plenty
Kelly BrazierBay of PlentyMererangi PaulBay of Plenty
Gayle BroughtonTaranakiRisi Pouri-LaneBay of Plenty
Sam CurtisCanterburyCheyelle Robins-RetiWaikato
Georgia DaalsWellingtonLeanna RyanWaikato
Tiana DavisonTaranakiLayla SaeManawatu
Princess ElliottAucklandAlena SailiBay of Plenty
Dhys FaleafagaWellingtonTeuila SotutuAuckland
Lyric FaleafagaWellingtonKiki TahereBay of Plenty
Rhiarna FerrisManawatuMontessa TairakenaWaikato
Tynelle FitzgeraldBay of PlentyKalyn Takitimu-CookManawatu
Theresa FitzpatrickAucklandRuby TawaBay of Plenty
Stacey FluhlerWaikatoTerina Te TamakiWaikato
Sarah HiriniManawatuKelsey TenetiWaikato
Renee HolmesWaikatoShyanne ThompsonCounties Manukau
Jazmin HothamWaikatoAlanis Toia-TigafuaNorth Harbour
Tysha IkenasioAucklandHazel TubicCounties Manukau
Maia JosephOtagoRebekah TufugaManawatu
Shiray KakaWaikatoLeianne TufugaAuckland
Rosie KellyOtagoRuby TuiCounties Manukau
Grace KukutaiAucklandJanna VaughnManawatu
Crystal MayesManawatuOlive WatherstonOtago
Jorja MillerCanterburyTenika WillisonWaikato
Tyla Nathan-WongNorthlandPortia WoodmanNorthland
The men’s players will be announced in two weeks.
