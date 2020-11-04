Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 09:31

New Zealand Rugby Media Release

4 November 2020

Possibles v Probables named for Black Ferns trial match

The two head coaches have named their sides to play in the Possibles v Probables presented by Steinlager match to be played at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, 7 November.

The match will kick-off at 2.05pm and will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.

The teams are as follows:

Possibles

Forwards: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Pia Tapsell, 7. Kennedy Simon, 8. Charmaine McMenamin (Vice Captain)

Backs: 9. Kendra Cocksedge (Captain), 10. Hazel Tubic, 11. Janna Vaughan, 12. Kilisitina Moata’ane, 13. Grace Brooker, 14. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 15. Selica Winiata

Replacements: 16. Saphire Abraham, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Olivia Ward-Duin, 19. Alana Bremner, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Iritana Hohaia, 22. Carys Dallinger, 23. Monica Tagoai, 24. Rosie Kelly, 25. Natahlia Moors, 26. Grace Houpapa-Barrett

Probables

Forwards: 1. Toka Natua, 2. Luka Connor, 3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, 4. Eloise Blackwell (Captain), 5. Kelsie Wills, 6. Lisa Molia, 7. Marcelle Parkes, 8. Aroha Savage

Backs: 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Martha Lolohea, 12. Chelsea Alley (Vice Captain), 13. Carla Hohepa, 14. Lyric Faleafaga, 15. Renee Holmes.

Replacements: 16. Rebecca Todd, 17. Jay Jay Taylor, 18. Aldora Itunu, 19. Maia Roos, 20. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 21. Ari Bayler, 22. Patricia Maliepo, 23. Amy Du Plessis, 24. Langi Veainu, 25. Grace Steinmetz, 26. Cristo Tofa

Possibles Head Coach, Chad Shepherd, said the side had come together well within a short time and were quickly working together as a team.

"I’ve been really impressed by the way the players have connected with each other and the task at hand. They are familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses having played against, and with, each other in the Farah Palmer Cup. Everyone is fizzing about Saturday already."

Probables Head Coach Rodney Gibbs said the rivalries between the two sides had begun early and each team was hungry for a win.

"They are playing for each other but they are also determined to raise money for their charities - Upside Downs Trust and Graeme Dingle Foundation. Add to that, the possiblity of being named in the Black Ferns, and it makes for an exciting match-up."

All players named would take to the field on Saturday.

Black Ferns November schedule

Saturday, 7 November

Possibles v Probables presented by Steinlager

North Harbour Stadium, North Shore

Kick-off: 2.05pm

Saturday, 14 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland

Kick-off: 4.35pm

NB: this match is part of a women’s rugby triple header match day which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and a RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).

Saturday, 21 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kick-off: 4.35pm