|
New Zealand Rugby Media Release
4 November 2020
Possibles v Probables named for Black Ferns trial match
The two head coaches have named their sides to play in the Possibles v Probables presented by Steinlager match to be played at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, 7 November.
The match will kick-off at 2.05pm and will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.
The teams are as follows:
Possibles
Forwards: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Pia Tapsell, 7. Kennedy Simon, 8. Charmaine McMenamin (Vice Captain)
Backs: 9. Kendra Cocksedge (Captain), 10. Hazel Tubic, 11. Janna Vaughan, 12. Kilisitina Moata’ane, 13. Grace Brooker, 14. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 15. Selica Winiata
Replacements: 16. Saphire Abraham, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Olivia Ward-Duin, 19. Alana Bremner, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Iritana Hohaia, 22. Carys Dallinger, 23. Monica Tagoai, 24. Rosie Kelly, 25. Natahlia Moors, 26. Grace Houpapa-Barrett
Probables
Forwards: 1. Toka Natua, 2. Luka Connor, 3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, 4. Eloise Blackwell (Captain), 5. Kelsie Wills, 6. Lisa Molia, 7. Marcelle Parkes, 8. Aroha Savage
Backs: 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Martha Lolohea, 12. Chelsea Alley (Vice Captain), 13. Carla Hohepa, 14. Lyric Faleafaga, 15. Renee Holmes.
Replacements: 16. Rebecca Todd, 17. Jay Jay Taylor, 18. Aldora Itunu, 19. Maia Roos, 20. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 21. Ari Bayler, 22. Patricia Maliepo, 23. Amy Du Plessis, 24. Langi Veainu, 25. Grace Steinmetz, 26. Cristo Tofa
Possibles Head Coach, Chad Shepherd, said the side had come together well within a short time and were quickly working together as a team.
"I’ve been really impressed by the way the players have connected with each other and the task at hand. They are familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses having played against, and with, each other in the Farah Palmer Cup. Everyone is fizzing about Saturday already."
Probables Head Coach Rodney Gibbs said the rivalries between the two sides had begun early and each team was hungry for a win.
"They are playing for each other but they are also determined to raise money for their charities - Upside Downs Trust and Graeme Dingle Foundation. Add to that, the possiblity of being named in the Black Ferns, and it makes for an exciting match-up."
All players named would take to the field on Saturday.
Black Ferns November schedule
Saturday, 7 November
Possibles v Probables presented by Steinlager
North Harbour Stadium, North Shore
Kick-off: 2.05pm
Saturday, 14 November
Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer
The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland
Kick-off: 4.35pm
NB: this match is part of a women’s rugby triple header match day which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and a RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).
Saturday, 21 November
Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer
Trafalgar Park, Nelson
Kick-off: 4.35pm
