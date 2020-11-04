Three potential debutants for Plunket Shield Round 3

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 12:10

Canterbury’s depth will be tested in round three of the Plunket Shield tomorrow with three potential debutants named in the 13-man squad.

Canterbury head coach Peter Fulton has called upon Old Boys Collegian’s all-rounder Sean Davey and Burnside quick Jackson Latham, whilst St Alban’s batsman Tyler Lortan will retain his spot in the squad after 12th man duties in Canterbury’s round two win against the Firebirds.

That means at the very minimum, Canterbury cap #613 will have a new owner tomorrow morning.

Ed Nuttall unfortunately joins the ever-growing injury list with a minor side strain and will watch from the side lines with Henry Nicholls (calf), Matt Henry (thumb) and Henry Shipley (back).

Tom Latham (groomsmen duties) and Andrew Hazeldine (illness) were also unavailable for selection.

Although faced with a mounting injury list, Fulton always welcomes the occasion for debutants to play first class cricket.

"It’s an amazing opportunity for Sean, Jackson and/or Tyler to make their first class debuts," Fulton said.

"All three of these guys have worked tirelessly over the past couple of years and each deserve to represent Canterbury.

"They all offer something a bit different. Sean has the ability to move the ball in the air and off the seam, while Jackson brings more pace to the attack and is able to get the ball to move around off the wicket.

"We’ll have to wait to inspect the wicket tomorrow morning and make the call from there."

Play gets underway from 10.30am at Mainpower Oval in Rangiora, spectator entry is free.

Canterbury Men’s Squad | Plunket Shield Round Three, 5-8 November 2020

Cole McConchie (c)

Chad Bowes

Jack Boyle

Leo Carter

Sean Davey

Cam Fletcher (wk)

Jackson Latham

Tyler Lortan

Ken McClure

Daryl Mitchell

Fraser Sheat

Theo Van Woerkom

Will Williams