Big fortnight ahead at Saxton Oval - Central Districts Cricket

The Central Stags have made one change to their twelve for the Plunket Shield rematch against the Auckland Aces, from 10.30am tomorrow at Saxton Oval in Stoke, Nelson.

Nelson scion Josh Clarkson comes into the squad for fellow allrounder Christian Leopard who has carried the drinks in the first two rounds.

The Round 3 match is the Stags’ first home game of the 2020/21 season, and will see them play the same two BLACKCAPS-studded teams as in the opening two rounds over the coming fortnight, with both matches free admission.

Points after Round Two

Canterbury - 36

Auckland Aces - 34

Northern Districts - 21

Central Stags - 19

Otago Volts - 7

Wellington Firebirds - 6

PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND THREE

CENTRAL STAGS v AUCKLAND ACES

Saxton Oval, Stoke, Nelson

10.30am, 5-8 November 2020

Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ

George Worker - ManawatuÌ

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Coach: Aldin Smith

