Big fortnight ahead at Saxton Oval - Central Districts Cricket

The Central Stags have made one change to their twelve for the Plunket Shield rematch against the Auckland Aces, from 10.30am tomorrow at Saxton Oval in Stoke, Nelson.
Nelson scion Josh Clarkson comes into the squad for fellow allrounder Christian Leopard who has carried the drinks in the first two rounds.
The Round 3 match is the Stags’ first home game of the 2020/21 season, and will see them play the same two BLACKCAPS-studded teams as in the opening two rounds over the coming fortnight, with both matches free admission.
All Plunket Shield fixtures are live-scored with video highlights at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
Round Two Aces v Stags: match report - http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/newsarticle/97079
Points after Round Two
Canterbury - 36
Auckland Aces - 34
Northern Districts - 21
Central Stags - 19
Otago Volts - 7
Wellington Firebirds - 6
PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND THREE
CENTRAL STAGS v AUCKLAND ACES
Saxton Oval, Stoke, Nelson
10.30am, 5-8 November 2020
Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Tom Bruce - Taranaki
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS
Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ
George Worker - ManawatuÌ
Will Young - BLACKCAPS
Coach: Aldin Smith
Live match centre: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
Hashtags: #PlunketShield #LoveTheStags
Download season schedules: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on
