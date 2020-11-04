Director Appointments to the Board of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 14:15

The Members’ Council of NZTR is pleased to notify the industry of its new appointments to the NZTR Board.

Following interviews last week, the Members’ Council confirms:

Darryll Park (Christchurch), Andrew Fairgray (Auckland) and Mike Clarke (Auckland) have been appointed to join the Board, commencing their tenure immediately following the NZTR AGM on 17 November. Mike Clarke’s appointment will commence 1 January 2021. These appointments are in response to the vacancies created by the departure of Dr Alan Jackson, Victoria Carter and Rick Williams.

The Members’ Council acknowledges the large number of Director position applications received, and their depth of experience and expertise presented.

The Members’ Council would like to thank Dr Alan Jackson, Victoria Carter and Rick Williams for their contribution, efforts, and personal sacrifice in undertaking their roles as NZTR Board Directors over a number of combined years.

At the NZTR AGM in November, the Members’ Council has proposed amendments to the constitution to enable the NZTR Board to comprise between five to seven Directors. It is the Members’ Council intention to appoint Bruce Sherwin (Hamilton) to the NZTR Board should the constitutional change be approved.