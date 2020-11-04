NZB online bidding registration open

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 16:43

After months of preparation and extensive testing, New Zealand Bloodstock is pleased to announce that registrations for their online bidding platform are now open, with the platform due to debut at the Ready to Run Sale on November 18 and 19.

With COVID-19 preventing NZB’s international clientele from physically attending their sales, the decision was made early in the year to create a robust online bidding platform. The upgrade to ultra-fast fibre at Karaka has enabled NZB to offer a user-friendly online bidding service for all registered buyers who are unable to travel to the Sale.

While the Ready to Run Sale will be broadcast live via their website, social media platforms and relevant television channels, the strong network implemented at the Karaka Sales Centre will mean that buyers logged in from around the world will not miss out on the best two-year-olds the Southern Hemisphere has to offer. All New Zealand-based buyers and agents are welcome to attend the physical sale in person at Karaka. Registration can be completed as usual on sale days at the Sale Day office, or online.

New Zealand-based agents are also available to complete inspections on behalf of international buyers at the on farm parades and sale complex, with phone bidding another welcomed option for buyers.

Visit bidonline.nzb.co.nz and ensure you are registered and verified for online bidding 24 hours prior to the Ready to Run Sale.

Follow the steps in NZB’s online bidding guide to register, sign in and bid, available to download here. Should you require any assistance, contact support@nzb.co.nz or call +64 9 298 0055.

NZTR director appointments

The New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing Members’ Council has appointed three new directors to the board.

They include Darryll Park (Christchurch), Andrew Fairgray (Auckland) and Mike Clarke (Auckland).

They will commence their tenure immediately following the NZTR AGM on November 17, with Clarke’s appointment commencing on January 1, 2021. These appointments are in response to the vacancies created by the departure of Dr Alan Jackson, Victoria Carter and Rick Williams.

The Members’ Council acknowledges the large number of director position applications received, and their depth of experience and expertise presented.

The Members’ Council would like to thank Dr Alan Jackson, Victoria Carter and Rick Williams for their contribution, efforts, and personal sacrifice in undertaking their roles as NZTR Board Directors over a number of combined years.

At the NZTR AGM in November, the Members’ Council has proposed amendments to the constitution to enable the NZTR Board to comprise between five to seven Directors. It is the Members’ Council intention to appoint Bruce Sherwin (Hamilton) to the NZTR Board should the constitutional change be approved.

Scholarship winner announced

Nathan Trumper has headed a strong group of applicants to win the 2021 Keith and Faith Taylor Trust Equine Scholarship.

Administered by the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, the scholarship will support Trumper to travel to Ireland early next year to attend the world renowned Irish National Stud and complete the breeding diploma.

Like many, Trumper’s early introduction to the thoroughbred industry came through family ties when helping out at his grandparent’s stud and training establishment in Te Aroha.

While in his final year at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Trumper completed his study while working for successful trainer Allan Sharrock. He then crossed the Tasman to work for Newgate Farm where he was involved in every aspect of stud work; yearling preparation, breeding season operations including handling stallions, and night watch.

On returning to New Zealand Trumper joined the team at Waikato Stud to prepare yearlings for the 2020 sale at Karaka before taking up his current position at Blandford Lodge which he combines with part-time work for racing powerhouse Te Akau.

Trumper is also involved in the industry from an ownership perspective having shares in the John Trumper-trained Dawnting, who ran third at Ellerslie on Melbourne Cup day, and a Vadamos colt which has been retained to race.

Trumper is looking forward to travelling to Ireland and the opportunities the scholarship will present.

"I’m looking forward to travelling to the northern hemisphere and seeing how they do things up there," Trumper said. "It will be good to meet different people from around the world and build on my knowledge and skills.

"I know I will need to work to the best of my abilities to gain a deep understanding of course curriculum which will be beneficial to me long term as I build my career in thoroughbreds.

"I’m grateful to the Taylor family for supporting the scholarship and look forward to working at Trelawney Stud on my return to New Zealand."