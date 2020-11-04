Stead updates Blackcaps injury list - NZC

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 16:46

Tim Southee (Northern Districts) - back. Precautionary. Likely to be back for round four.

Neil Wagner (Northern Districts) - hip/groin. Awaiting scan results. Hopeful of returning in round four.

Colin de Grandhomme (Northern Districts) - right foot. Awaiting scan results, hopefully by end of tomorrow.

Henry Nicholls (Canterbury) - left calf. Progressing well and on target to return in round four.

Ajaz Patel (Central Stags) - left calf. Awaiting scan results.

Matt Henry (Canterbury) - broken right thumb. 4-6 week recovery.

Stead said the following.

"Injuries are always a concern and we’re certainly monitoring each case closely with our medical staff.

"Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls are both expected to be fit for round four of the Plunket Shield.

"Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme both have niggles and we are awaiting scan results on their respective injuries to ascertain the next steps.

"Likewise, Ajaz Patel had a scan on his left calf after suffering a setback in his return to play rehabilitation.

"An update on Neil, Ajaz and Colin will be provided once their scan results have been received and assessed."