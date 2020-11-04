Harris wins Simon Mannering medal

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 21:05

Vodafone Warriors forward Tohu Harris has tonight been named the third winner of the Simon Mannering Medal, breaking captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s three-year reign as the club’s player of the year.

As well as claiming the premier award jointly determined by the coaching staff and players, the 28-year-old Harris was named the players’ player of the year in the Vodafone Warriors’ 26th annual awards screened on Sky Sport tonight.

The twin accolades capped a stellar season for Harris who was last month named in the Dally M NRL team of the year after appearing in all 20 matches of the most challenging campaign in the club’s history.

Switched from the second row to a middle forward’s role, Harris galvanised the Vodafone Warriors as they battled the adversity of being based in Australia for the entire Covid-19 affected season.

At the end of the regular season, he ranked fifth among all players for most post-contact metres (1339) and seventh for most metres gained (3465), an exceptional average of 173 metres a game, the fourth best among all forwards. He was also seventh for most tackles (845) - an average of 42 a game - and 10th for most runs (352).

Tuivasa-Sheck, the team’s other outstanding performer throughout the season, was acknowledged with two awards being named the Vodafone People’s Choice player of the year and the Canterbury of New Zealand clubman of the year.

While the 27-year-old’s statistics were exceptional, his leadership in the face of extreme personal hardship also won hearts throughout the year resulting in him being named the Dally M NRL captain of the year as well as being a finalist for both The Players’ Champion and the Ken Stephen Medal community award.

Across the 20 rounds of the regular season, Tuivasa-Sheck made the most metres (3974) and runs (398) of all players in the competition while he was second for most average metres (221).

He also made more post-contact metres among all backs, finishing seventh overall with 1302 metres while the next best was Penrith winger Josh Mansour in 12th spot with 1220 metres. In tackle breaks Tuivasa-Sheck was fifth with 84.

Taking out the Vodafone NRL rookie of the year was prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (23), who was initially on a train and trial deal before twice being upgraded on a contract that takes him through to the end of the 2022 season.

After representing the Vodafone Warriors at the NRL Nines in Perth and the Indigenous All-Stars in Robina, Taunoa-Brown made his NRL debut as Vodafone Warrior #241 against the Newcastle Knights in the opening round of the season.

Missing just one match, he started 15 games making an average 95 metres and 27 tackles a game.

VODAFONE WARRIORS AWARDS | 2020

Vodafone People’s Choice AwardRoger Tuivasa-Sheck

Vodafone NRL Rookie of the YearJamayne Taunoa-Brown

Canterbury of NZ Clubman of the YearRoger Tuivasa-Sheck

NRL Players’ Player of the YearTohu Harris

Simon Mannering MedalTohu Harris

VODAFONE WARRIORS PLAYER OF THE YEAR | 1995-2020 1995 Tea Ropati

1996 Stephen Kearney

1997 Stacey Jones

1998 Joe Vagana

1999 Jason Death

2000 Robert Mears

2001 Jerry Seuseu

2002 Ali Lauitiiti

2003 Francis Meli

2004 Wairangi Koopu

2005 Ruben Wiki

2006 Steve Price

2007 Steve Price

2008 Simon Mannering

2009 Micheal Luck

2010 Manu Vatuvei

2011 Simon Mannering

2012 Ben Matulino

2013 Simon Mannering

2014 Simon Mannering

2015 Ben Matulino

2016 Simon Mannering

2017 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2018 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Simon Mannering Medal)

2019 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck(Simon Mannering Medal)

2020 Tohu Harris (Simon Mannering Medal)

VODAFONE WARRIORS | ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Departing/departed players | Sam Lisone (196), Nathanial Roache (207), Isaiah Papali’i (215), Blake Green (222), Adam Blair (223), Leivaha Pulu (226), Gerard Beale (230), Adam Keighran (231), Lachlan Burr (232), Patrick Herbert (234), Taane Milne (239), King Vuniyayawa (243), Selesitino Ravutaumada.

Vodafone Warriors debuts: NRL | Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (241), Eliesa Katoa (242), King Vuniyayawa (243), Paul Turner (249), Tom Ale (250). Vodafone Warriors | Wayde Egan (24), Jack Murchie (244), Poasa Faamausili (245), Jack Hetherington (246), George Jennings (247), Daniel Alvaro (248).

Achievements:

50 NRL games - Lachlan Burr 100 NRL games (all for Warriors) | David Fusitu’a 150 NRL games | Tohu Harris

50 NRL games for Vodafone Warriors | Adam Blair, Blake Green, Peta Hiku, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali’i.