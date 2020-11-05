Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 09:00

Media release from the New Zealand Basketball League, for further information visit www.nznbl.basketball

NBL TO CONTINUE UNIQUE TICKET REVENUE SHARE MODEL WITH 18IN18 PLAYERS

The Sal’s NBL has announced today that tickets for the 18IN18 will be $10 on the door and free for young people under the age of 18. Even better, the NBL will continue this year’s unique revenue share - all competing players will share in 100% of the ticket revenue generated across the 18 games in 18 days, 19 November to 6 December at Pulman Arena in south Auckland.

This follows on from the success earlier this year, when the Sal’s NBL Showdown players enjoyed sharing ticketing revenue. NBL General Manager Justin Nelson says the League always had planned this commitment since deciding it for the Showdown, in order to help support teams and players during this COVID-19 impacted year.

"It was always intended, but we’re thrilled to finally announce it. To be providing the stars of the show with this small, but important bit of financial support is a way we can help this year. Now we want all the fans to know that their attendance is helping support the players. It’s now over to the fans - turn up, buy a ticket and support the athletes. This is our chance to really support their efforts to get the show back up and running."

Funding via Sport New Zealand, along with financial support from Basketball New Zealand and some commercial partners, has allowed the League to cover all costs for the competing teams, which has enabled the ticketing revenue for players.

Due to the financial fallout of COVID-19, the six NBL teams decided 2020 had to be fully amateur year to make it work. The NBL accepted and understood that decision.

"This year has thrown up plenty of curveballs and it’s been a tough stretch for our teams and players, like it has in all sports," said Nelson. "The NBL has been working tirelessly to soften the financial impact as much as possible, especially for our teams who are all trying to make sure they can hit 2021 with renewed confidence.

NBL Board Chair Robyn Clements says the opportunity for the League to share all ticketing revenue was an outstanding move for everyone involved.

"Iain [Potter], Justin [Nelson] and the BBNZ team have kept this revenue share model in conversation since the Showdown, so it is very pleasing that all the work that has gone into securing funding and sponsorship to cover the event, and then provide this for the players," said Ms. Clements. "For the basketball community, here’s our chance to step up and deliver the players some genuine reward."

A small number of players will forgo any form of payment if they have NCAA college connections or aspirations, in order to not jeopardise any potential US College basketball opportunities.