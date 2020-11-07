Unbeaten Canterbury extends Plunket Shield lead

Saturday, 7 November, 2020 - 20:02

Canterbury has beaten Northern Districts by an innings and 32 runs to remain one of just two undefeated sides in the New Zealand first-class championship, the Plunket Shield.

The Auckland Aces are the only other unbeaten side, but are yet to get on the park after three days at Saxton Oval where wet weather and drenched bowlers' run-ups have prevented any action heading into tomorrow's final day of the round.

Canterbury executed their victory further south at Rangiora with more than a day to spare, pacemen and leading wicket-takers Will Williams and Fraser Sheat both backing up their five-wicket bags in the previous round with another bag in this encounter.

The clinical win, achieved without the services of BLACKCAPS Tom Latham (groomsman duties) nor Matt Henry (injury), netted Canterbury 18 of the possible 20 points to open up an interim 20-point lead over the Aces on the points table.

More rain is forecast in Stoke, Nelson for the frustrated Aces and Stags tomorrow, meanwhile the Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts will both be hoping to get on the Basin Reserve for long enough tomorrow to clinch their see-sawing thriller.

Both sides are hunting their first win of the season and, after the Otago Volts declared 279 runs ahead of the hosts earlier today, a Tom Blundell century has whittled the chase down to a further 94 required with three wickets in hand - including concussion substitute Andrew Fletcher who replaced Ben Sears in the XI today.

Normally resident in the top order, Fletcher went to stumps unbeaten on eight, Blundell 101 not out, the Volts needing just three more wickets after Michael Rae put himself on an unconverted hat-trick this afternoon, and with rain forecast for the capital tomorrow.

Earlier, Otago Volts Dale Phillips - brother of BLACKCAPS batsman Glenn Phillips - achieved a half century for the second time in the match, after his maiden effort in the first innings.