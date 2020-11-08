Paul Coll beaten in Qatar final

Sunday, 8 November, 2020 - 06:28

Paul Coll has fallen at the last hurdle at the 2020 Qatar Classic, losing to defending champion and world No.1 Ali Farag of Egypt 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 in 61 minutes.

For fifth ranked Coll it was his 23 PSA final and his second Platinum title match but despite having an easy semifinal the Kiwi couldn’t get across the line with the Egyptian displaying some remarkable shot-making.

Farag’s retrieval skills and movement around court was key as he picked up the majority of what Coll threw at him and counterattacked superbly. Coll did manage to equalise after dropping the first game, but Farag recovered from a 4-0 deficit to take the third. Coll then battled back from 9-5 down to draw level in the final game, however Farag moved up a gear to seal the victory in four.

For Coll, it marks a second year of frustration in Qatar following his defeat to World No.3 Tarek Momen in the PSA Men’s World Championship final at the same venue 12 months ago. It was his second Platinum final appearance, with his first at the Windy City Open back in March, 2020 also ending in a defeat to Farag..

Coll, 28 gave plenty of credit to his opponent after the match.

"It’s a tough feeling at the moment. I’m obviously very happy to reach another final here in Qatar, it’s a great tournament and a fantastic location.

"I always love coming here and I’ve played well here year in, year out. I wanted it pretty bad today but fell short. It’s a tough one to swallow, but Ali is World No.1 for a reason and he played the end of every game very well, so well done to Ali."

The next tournament for Coll is the CIB Black Ball Open in December in Cairo.

Match point video below

https://twitter.com/i/status/1325111317682851841