'The Downer New Zealand Masters Games puts NZ participants first'

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 12:49

The year 2021 will go down in history as a challenging time when citizens of the globe, connected as never before with international travel, faced a unique crisis with the impact of COVID-19. The Downer New Zealand Masters Games, as a significant sporting event on the New Zealand event calendar, has navigated the changing environment to forge ahead with the 2021 event. A situation for which the Trust and the team are hugely thankful, as many sporting events scheduled for 2020 have sadly been cancelled. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and staff remain our number one priority as we look at ways to safely manage an event in a COVID-19 world.

One of the unique aspects of the Downer New Zealand Masters Games is the diversity of ages competing. Currently, the Games has 20-year-old gymnasts through to 90-year-old athletes registered. Many participants are over 35 years, and the Games want to ensure that everyone feels comfortable to get the best out of their experience. From a broader perspective, New Zealand is currently under heavy border restrictions and based on the current situation it is unlikely international participants will be able to travel into the New Zealand to take part in the event, unless they are a New Zealand Citizen or Permanent Resident. An exemption to travel can be applied for by way of an exemption visa critical to sport, however it is unlikely this will be approved by Ministers should the application be hinged on the New Zealand Masters Games event.

Based on this information, a decision has been made by the Whanganui (NZ) Masters Games Trust to not allow access to any international athletes for the 2021 Downer New Zealand Masters Games. There is the possibility the Government will approve a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand in the coming months. Should this occur, the Trust will consider the risks involved and decide, regarding Australian participants taking part, at that time.

Speaking on behalf of the New Zealand Masters Games Company, Chairman, Kevin Nicholson stated, "Whilst we are disappointed that our international participants will be unable to participate in the 2021 Games, the health and safety for all those involved remains our priority. However, these challenging times also makes the NZ Masters Games an even more critical opportunity for our community of participants, volunteers, sponsors, event organisers, and local businesses, to connect and build on their own well-being, physically and socially."

The Downer New Zealand Masters Games is the largest annual multi-sport event in New Zealand, attracting over 4000 participants. Held yearly, the event alternates between Whanganui and Dunedin. The 2021 New Zealand Masters Games will be held in Whanganui from the 5th to the 14th of February. With 56 sports to choose from, the Downer New Zealand Masters Games is the epicentre of competition, camaraderie, and celebration for anyone from 20 years to triple digits. The event aims to create opportunities for participants to meet their personal sporting goals, connect with new people and celebrate well-being.