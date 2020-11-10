NZ Barbarians squad named to play Black Ferns

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 08:06

New Zealand Barbarians Head Coach Rodney Gibbs has named 25 players in his New Zealand Barbarians squad today.

The squad will be captained by Canterbury lock Alana Bremner and features six capped Black Ferns.

The 2020 New Zealand Barbarians are (number of Black Ferns caps in brackets):

FORWARDS

Saphire AbrahamAuckland

Alana Bremner (Captain) Canterbury

Morgan HendersonOtago

Grace Houpapa-BarrettWaikato

Krystal MurrayNorthland

Cindy NellesCanterbury

Joanah Ngan-Woo (3)Wellington

Kaipo Olsen-BakerManawatu

Marcelle Parks (5)Wellington

Maiakawanakaulani (Maia) Roos Auckland

Amy Rule Canterbury

Jay Jay TaylorNorth Harbour

Rebecca ToddCanterbury

Olivia Ward-Duin (2)North Harbour

BACKS

Ariana Bayler Waikato

Carys DallingerManawatu

Lyric Faleafaga Wellington

Iritana HohaiaTaranaki

Rosie KellyOtago

Martha LoloheaCanterbury

Patricia MaliepoAuckland

Kilisitina Moata'ane (1)Otago

Natahlia Moors (2)Auckland

Monica Tagoai (3)Wellington

Janna Vaughan (6)Manawatu

Gibbs said the squad was a young and exciting group of players with an opportunity to prove themselves against the best players in the country.

"We spoke to the players yesterday about the fantastic opportunity they have in being part of this side. Our goal is to make it difficult for the Black Ferns selectors to ignore these players and to reconsider their options over the next couple of weeks once they see the Barbarians in action.

For many of the players being selected for the New Zealand Barbarians was another step to their dream of playing in the 2021 Rugby World Cup squad.

"Our first job is to bring the side together, connect, build relationships within the team, and begin to prepare for the upcoming matches.

Gibbs said Bremner had played well all year for Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup and believed she would be a great leader for the Barbarians.

"In the past week I have aready seen a lot of growth in these players and they have time to step up even more. If the weekend’s match between the Possibles and Probables was anything to go by it’s going to be an exciting couple of matches."

New Zealand Barbarians President Alan Whetton and former All Black loose forward said he was thrilled the club could be involved in two matches against the Black Ferns.

"Rugby and all sport has been so badly affected by COVID this year so to be able to watch a New Zealand Barbarians side to take on the best players in the country in two matches will be really special. It will be a fantastic way to celebrate women’s rugby and the history of the club. I offer my huge congratulations to those who have been selected and I know they will wear the jersey with pride."

Black Ferns November schedule

Saturday, 14 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland

Kick-off: 4.35pm

NB: this match is part of a women’s rugby triple header match day which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and a RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).

Saturday, 21 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kick-off: 4.35pm

Matches will be broadcast LIVE on SKY Sport