NZ Barbarians squad named to play Black Ferns

New Zealand Barbarians Head Coach Rodney Gibbs has named 25 players in his New Zealand Barbarians squad today.
The squad will be captained by Canterbury lock Alana Bremner and features six capped Black Ferns.
The 2020 New Zealand Barbarians are (number of Black Ferns caps in brackets):
FORWARDS
Saphire AbrahamAuckland
Alana Bremner (Captain) Canterbury
Morgan HendersonOtago
Grace Houpapa-BarrettWaikato
Krystal MurrayNorthland
Cindy NellesCanterbury
Joanah Ngan-Woo (3)Wellington
Kaipo Olsen-BakerManawatu
Marcelle Parks (5)Wellington
Maiakawanakaulani (Maia) Roos Auckland
Amy Rule Canterbury
Jay Jay TaylorNorth Harbour
Rebecca ToddCanterbury
Olivia Ward-Duin (2)North Harbour
BACKS
Ariana Bayler Waikato
Carys DallingerManawatu
Lyric Faleafaga Wellington
Iritana HohaiaTaranaki
Rosie KellyOtago
Martha LoloheaCanterbury
Patricia MaliepoAuckland
Kilisitina Moata'ane (1)Otago
Natahlia Moors (2)Auckland
Monica Tagoai (3)Wellington
Janna Vaughan (6)Manawatu
Gibbs said the squad was a young and exciting group of players with an opportunity to prove themselves against the best players in the country.
"We spoke to the players yesterday about the fantastic opportunity they have in being part of this side. Our goal is to make it difficult for the Black Ferns selectors to ignore these players and to reconsider their options over the next couple of weeks once they see the Barbarians in action.
For many of the players being selected for the New Zealand Barbarians was another step to their dream of playing in the 2021 Rugby World Cup squad.
"Our first job is to bring the side together, connect, build relationships within the team, and begin to prepare for the upcoming matches.
Gibbs said Bremner had played well all year for Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup and believed she would be a great leader for the Barbarians.
"In the past week I have aready seen a lot of growth in these players and they have time to step up even more. If the weekend’s match between the Possibles and Probables was anything to go by it’s going to be an exciting couple of matches."
New Zealand Barbarians President Alan Whetton and former All Black loose forward said he was thrilled the club could be involved in two matches against the Black Ferns.
"Rugby and all sport has been so badly affected by COVID this year so to be able to watch a New Zealand Barbarians side to take on the best players in the country in two matches will be really special. It will be a fantastic way to celebrate women’s rugby and the history of the club. I offer my huge congratulations to those who have been selected and I know they will wear the jersey with pride."
Black Ferns November schedule
Saturday, 14 November
Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer
The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland
Kick-off: 4.35pm
NB: this match is part of a women’s rugby triple header match day which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and a RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).
Saturday, 21 November
Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer
Trafalgar Park, Nelson
Kick-off: 4.35pm
Matches will be broadcast LIVE on SKY Sport
