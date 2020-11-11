The date is set for the 2021 Farmlands Cup

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 09:00

Having announced Temuka as the home of the 2021 Farmlands Cup between the Crusaders and Pulse Energy Highlanders, the South Canterbury town can now circle 12th February 2021 in their calendars.

While the host for the annual Farmlands Cup match was announced in September, both teams and rural supplies and services co-operative Farmlands can announce the date of this highly anticipated fixture. The Farmlands Cup will be the first hit out in the pre-season for the Super Rugby Aotearoa reigning champions, the Crusaders, and fierce southern rivals, the Highlanders.

With COVID-19 sending uncertainty through New Zealand rugby, Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge is pleased that the 2021 season has now been confirmed.

"The draw for Super Rugby Aotearoa has been eagerly-anticipated, and now that our 2021 fixtures are locked in, we can also confirm our pre-season dates.

"The Farmlands Cup is so much more than preparation for the season ahead. It’s where we connect with people in our region we wouldn’t normally get to see and bring some of Super Rugby’s biggest stars to the local communities they represent," Mr Mansbridge says.

Current holders of the horned Farmlands Co-operative silverware, the Crusaders will be looking to tuck away the win, while the Highlanders rally their best men to front up to the challenge. Highlanders CEO Roger Clark is looking forward to the re-match after the 2020 game in Wanaka.

"Temuka is a passionate rugby community with loyal fans for both the Highlanders and the Crusaders. We look forward to playing a match we know will have great support in the lead up to the start of the 2021 Super season."

The match is a yearly highlight for Farmlands shareholders and the timing will work well with on-farm commitments.

"Our farmers and some growers often experience a quieter period through the later summer months, so what better time to take a day off farm and cheer on your favourite southern Super Rugby team," Farmlands Shareholder Services Manager (Canterbury) Doug Maginness says.

"The Farmlands Cup is an excellent time to catch up with mates and support local businesses in the South Canterbury community. We are thrilled to be supporting the match as it reaches its 6th year of connecting our shareholders with the best and brightest of New Zealand rugby."

Community stalwarts, Temuka Transport (1967) Ltd will be supporting from the sideline and are looking forward to the opportunity to showcase Temuka and South Canterbury. Temuka Transport (1967) Ltd General Manager Nigel Walsh says the anticipation around Temuka is growing.

"It’s good to have the date locked in so we can start planning. There is a lot of talk about the game around the town already - people are getting excited and it’s only November! We love that this event is all about supporting the people and businesses of South Canterbury."

Farmlands shareholders will get access to tickets first from the 16th November 2020.

For more information and how you can get tickets visit www.farmlands.co.nz/cup.