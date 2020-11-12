Young and exciting NZ Barbarians side to play Black Ferns

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 07:31

New Zealand Barbarians Head Coach Rodney Gibbs has named his side to play the Black Ferns at The Trusts Arena in Waitakere on Saturday.

The team is:

Krystal Murray (Northland)

Saphire Abraham (Auckland)

Amy Rule (Canterbury)

Joanah Ngan-Woo (Wellington)

Cindy Nelles (Canterbury)

Alana Bremner (Captain, Canterbury)

Marcelle Parkes (Wellington)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Manawatu)

Ariana Bayler (Waikato)

Carys Dallinger (Manawatu)

Janna Vaughan (Manawatu)

Kilisitina Moata’ane (Otago)

Monica Tagoai (Wellington)

Lyric Faleafaga (Wellington)

Patricia Maliepo (Auckland)

Rebecca Todd (Canterbury)

Jay Jay Taylor (North Harbour)

Olivia Ward-Duin (North Harbour)

Maiakawanakaulani (Maia) Roos (Auckland)

Morgan Henderson (Otago)

Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki)

Martha Lolohea (Canterbury)

Rosie Kelly (Otago)

Gibbs said the side had trained well all week and had come together quickly as a group.

"These players have an opportunity on Saturday to step up and impress. When you play against the best it brings out the best. I’m looking forward to seeing what this team of both experienced and newer players can bring to the big stage.

"Our propping duo of Krystal and Amy brings togther two talented front rowers from the Farah Palmer Cup. And, the addition of Cindy Nelles, a Canadian international, along with the experience of Joanah Ngan-Woo makes for an impressive forward pack. Alana Bremner fresh from steering the winning Canterbury team, will provide the leadership needed to drive the team around the park.

"Despite being only 20 years old, Carys Dallinger has the confidence to direct play at first five. She is paired with strong ball carriers Kilisitina and Monica and they’ll be tough to stop in the midfield. Patricia is handy with the boot and will help the team play in the right areas of the field."

Gibbs said the team was proud to be part of the Barbarians family and wear a jersey with so much history.

"It’s going to be an exciting match-up on Saturday and we can’t wait to get out there," Gibbs said.

BLACK FERNS NOVEMBER SCHEDULE

Saturday, 14 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland

Kick-off: 4.35pm

NB: this match is part of a women’s rugby triple header match day which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and a RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).

Saturday, 21 November

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kick-off: 4.35pm

Matches will be broadcast LIVE on SKY Sport