2021 Halberg Games registrations open

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 09:10

Registrations are now open for athletes for the 2021 Halberg Games, a national three-day sports competition for physically disabled young people at King's College in Auckland from 23-25 April.

Hosted by the Halberg Foundation - the charity set up by Olympic running legend Sir Murray Halberg ONZ MBE - the Games is open to physically disabled and visually impaired athletes aged eight to 21 years.

Athletes can register to compete for their region and select from more than 20 sports and activities on offer including; swimming, golf, athletics, wheelchair rugby, football, rowing, table tennis, archery, taekwondo and cross fit.

An opening ceremony will kick-start the festivities on Friday 23 April. The launch celebration will feature a parade of the athletes in their regional teams, lighting of the official Halberg Games' flame, reading of the 'Athlete’s Oath' and guest speakers.

The festival-style event is unique to New Zealand providing an opportunity for athletes to connect, compete and pursue further opportunities in sports.

The Halberg Foundation is also searching for volunteers to assist with the three-day event to support in various roles. Anyone wanting to support the Games as a volunteer can register at www.halberggames.co.nz

"We are delighted to be hosting this event that provides such wonderful opportunities for developing and growing sport and recreation for young physically disabled New Zealanders," says Halberg Foundation Chief Executive, Shelley McMeeken.

To register as an athlete, supporter or volunteer for the 2021 Halberg Games go to www.halberggames.co.nz