Major football infrastructure given boost by grant - NZCT

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 14:15

The Keith Hay Park Pavilion and Three Kings United Clubhouse are on track to be completed, thanks to an NZCT grant of $75,000 to Three Kings United Football Club. NZCT has already contributed $250,000 to get the project started, but for various reasons costs have increased and the club is now over $400,000 short of being fully funded.

Committee member Murray Holdaway commented, "Keith Hay Park is one of the busiest sports fields in Auckland with 10 full-size football pitches and the new pavilion will provide an excellent asset to support all the activity that goes on at the park. The clubhouse will obviously provide much needed football and social facilities as compared to the present clubhouse that was built back in the ‘60s and is no longer fit for purpose.

"But it is not only football that will benefit. Other local community organisations will also be able to use the clubhouse and as completion nears we have had a number of enquiries from various organisations. The facility will be one of the best sports pavilions in New Zealand and is under consideration to be a host venue for a team in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup."

Three Kings United has recently completed a Joint Venture with Onehunga Sports to form Auckland United Football Club. The completion of the clubhouse aligns well with the new entity and the increased number of players, now approximately 1800.