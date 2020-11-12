Auckland Tuatara to skip 2020-21 season

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 17:00

The Auckland Tuatara have decided to take a COVID-imposed break from this season’s Australian Baseball League competition.

It is a regrettable decision that the franchise has done everything possible to avoid. We have exhausted every potential angle to get a season played but the impact of COVID-19 has just been too big a hurdle to overcome particularly with our franchise being based in a different country to the rest of the league.

"We feel for our players, coaches and staff, the Australian Baseball League and our fellow teams, our loyal family of sponsors but most of all we feel for our fans, who won’t be able to join us at the ballpark this summer," chairman Noel Davies said.

Davies confirmed the Auckland Tuatara board today made the final decision to opt-out of the 2020-21 season after an extensive amount of debate and after countless efforts to make things work.

"Our hands were tied thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak and the restrictions and limitations caused by it," Davies said.

"The travel restrictions, additional costs associated with travel, quarantine costs, player availability, lack of commercial sponsorship in COVID times and the ongoing risk with committing to costs that cannot be recovered if we proceed any further formed the basis of the board’s decision.

"We are absolutely gutted. We’ve poured our heart and soul into trying to push ahead with a season. As the situation has constantly changed we have adapted with it, working in conjunction with the ABL and our rival teams as well as the government and Sport NZ but ultimately it just got too challenging.

"The board felt we had to draw a line in the sand and, with time fast running out and travel restrictions still in place, we had to assume that our season would proceed under the current environment. There was also the potential that any further outbreaks of COVID on either side of the Tasman could curtail the season beyond the league’s control.

"That was too big a risk to our ongoing survival. We want to be in the league for a long time and taking the gamble to try and push ahead would seriously jeopardise that."

The Auckland Tuatara had signed seven ex-Major League players along with returning players Elliot Johnstone, Andrew Marck, Kris Richards, Max Brown, Te Wera Bishop, Jared Walker and Josh Morgan. In addition, leading ABL stars Dylan Unsworth and Mikey Reynolds had signed to play with the franchise this summer but that was under the condition they would all be based in Auckland.

With that no longer possible, the majority of those players were unable to commit to playing for the franchise this summer. Many of the local New Zealand players would also be unable to play due to work commitments and the need to quarantine in and out of New Zealand as well as playing the entire season in Australia.

It meant the Tuatara would have to find local Australian players, not currently contracted to any other clubs, to continue playing in the league this summer and the Auckland Tuatara board felt that would undermine the standards the franchise has set to this point and would make it harder to be sustainable moving forward.

"The other clubs - our division rivals Brisbane and Adelaide in particular - have been tremendous. They have gone out of their way to try to accommodate us and make life for us as easy as possible.

"We sincerely thank them and the ABL for their understanding and ongoing attempts to help us where possible.

"We wish them all the best for whatever this season holds and we promise to get to work now on being in as best shape as possible for the 2021-22 season."