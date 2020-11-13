Nicholls named for Plunket Shield clash - Canterbury Cricket

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 11:41

It’s been eight months since his last game of cricket, but BLACKCAPS batsman Henry Nicholls is set to make his much-anticipated return tomorrow when Canterbury travel south to Alexandra to meet the Otago Volts.

The left-hand middle order batsman was ruled out of the first three Plunket Shield fixtures with a calf injury, but New Zealand Cricket has declared him match fit just in time for summer.

Canterbury captain Cole McConchie said he’s looking forward to having Henry back out on the park.

"Henry is a class batsman and has been for years with Canterbury and New Zealand," he said.

"He brings a lot of experience; a lot of ideas and I suppose just that comfort in the middle order."

Ed Nuttall and Tom Latham also come back into the 13-man squad after missing round three.

For the first time since the 1960/61 season, Canterbury are undefeated after three rounds of the Plunket Shield with the bowlers regularly doing the damage.

"The bowling group have been fantastic," McConchie added.

"All of them have been brilliant and a lot of that comes down to the work they’ve put in in pre-season.

"They’ve put in plenty of time running, in the weights room and in the nets and it’s great to see them getting a reward."

It will be the first time Canterbury have played first class cricket at Molyneux Park since 2004 where names like Chris Harris, Chris Martin, Gary Stead and Canterbury Head Coach Peter Fulton featured.

Play gets underway from 10.30am at Molyneux Park, spectator entry is free.

Canterbury Men’s Squad | Plunket Shield Round three, 14 - 17 Nov

Cole McConchie (c)

Jack Boyle

Leo Carter

Sean Davey

Cam Fletcher (wk)

Tom Latham

Ken McClure

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Edward Nuttall

Fraser Sheat

Theo Van Woerkom

Will Williams

