Blackcap Tickner returns at Saxton Oval

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 13:54

The Central Stags have made one change to their twelve for tomorrow's Plunket Shield rematch against Northern Districts, from 10.30am at Saxton Oval in Stoke, Nelson.

BLACKCAP Blair Tickner was part of the Stags team that beat ND by seven wickets in the opening round, but he sustained a hamstring strain after just 9.4 overs with the ball that kept him sidelined for the past three weeks.

His return sees Josh Clarkson drop out of the 12 for the last Plunket Shield round before Christmas.

Heavy rain at the same ground ahead of last week’s match saw just four consolation points out of the 20 available in each round awarded to the Stags, after no start was possible - costing the team a valuable opportunity to haul in the Auckland Aces on the point table.

ND has meanwhile named Tim Southee in their side, returning from injury to join fellow BLACKCAPS BJ Watling, Scott Kuggeleijn and Ish Sodhi.

Following this weekend’s Plunket Shield, the white-ball summer will begin with the Stags playing their first six Ford Trophy matches at home, at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park and Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert Park, from 29 November.

All Plunket Shield fixtures are live-scored with video highlights at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND FOUR

CENTRAL STAGS v NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Saxton Oval, Stoke, Nelson

10.30am, 14-17 November 2020

Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ

George Worker - ManawatuÌ

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Coach: Aldin Smith

Points after Round 3

(maximum 20 points per round)

Canterbury - 54

Auckland Aces - 38

Northern Districts - 25

Otago Volts - 25

Central Stags - 23

Wellington Firebirds - 11