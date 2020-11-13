Blackcap Tickner returns at Saxton Oval

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Central Stags have made one change to their twelve for tomorrow's Plunket Shield rematch against Northern Districts, from 10.30am at Saxton Oval in Stoke, Nelson.
BLACKCAP Blair Tickner was part of the Stags team that beat ND by seven wickets in the opening round, but he sustained a hamstring strain after just 9.4 overs with the ball that kept him sidelined for the past three weeks.
His return sees Josh Clarkson drop out of the 12 for the last Plunket Shield round before Christmas.
Heavy rain at the same ground ahead of last week’s match saw just four consolation points out of the 20 available in each round awarded to the Stags, after no start was possible - costing the team a valuable opportunity to haul in the Auckland Aces on the point table.
ND has meanwhile named Tim Southee in their side, returning from injury to join fellow BLACKCAPS BJ Watling, Scott Kuggeleijn and Ish Sodhi.
Following this weekend’s Plunket Shield, the white-ball summer will begin with the Stags playing their first six Ford Trophy matches at home, at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park and Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert Park, from 29 November.
All Plunket Shield fixtures are live-scored with video highlights at https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
PLUNKET SHIELD ROUND FOUR
CENTRAL STAGS v NORTHERN DISTRICTS
Saxton Oval, Stoke, Nelson
10.30am, 14-17 November 2020
Greg Hay (captain) - Nelson
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Tom Bruce - Taranaki
Dane Cleaver - ManawatuÌ
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay Ray Toole - ManawatuÌ
George Worker - ManawatuÌ
Will Young - BLACKCAPS
Coach: Aldin Smith
Points after Round 3
(maximum 20 points per round)
Canterbury - 54
Auckland Aces - 38
Northern Districts - 25
Otago Volts - 25
Central Stags - 23
Wellington Firebirds - 11
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice